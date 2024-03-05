The road to WrestleMania 40 continued on WWE RAW this week. A lot happened to build to The Show of Shows. Some developments were great, while others left a lot to be desired.

We saw some huge matches involving the likes of Becky Lynch, Dominik Mysterio, and Jey Uso. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins shared some important news. We've got a lot to talk about. Oh, and Michael Cole finally got to wear Valhalla's antlers! That's better than "best."

So, without further ado, here are the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: Andrade is finally back

Following weeks of anticipation, Andrade has finally wrestled his first match on WWE RAW since returning at the Royal Rumble. He soundly defeated Apollo Crews in a short match, but that wasn't his only involvement on the show.

Expand Tweet

Before his match, the former United States Champion checked on Dominik Mysterio after losing to Gunther. Andrade entered the trainer's room with the entire Judgment Day there, with Dirty Dom claiming he could be a potential member—an interesting development.

#2. Worst: The gauntlet could be better

Adam Pearce announced a massive Gauntlet Match for next week's WWE RAW, with the winner facing Gunther at WrestleMania. Six men will compete for the spot, but the line-up could have been slightly more exciting.

Expand Tweet

The biggest change that would improve it relates to The Judgment Day, which JD McDonagh will represent in this match. Dominik Mysterio lost to Gunther this week, while Finn Balor and Damian Priest are focused on their tag team titles. Despite that, McDonagh feels a level below the rest of the field.

Maybe Andrade can replace him after a backstage attack, potentially even joining The Judgment Day, as hinted earlier. That would instantly make the Gauntlet Match way more exciting, even though it already is, thanks to Sami Zayn and Chad Gable.

#2. Best: Sting is acknowledged on WWE RAW

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee showed their class during WWE RAW when they spoke about Sting's retirement.

The Icon had his final match at AEW Revolution on Sunday, ending his legendary career on an epic high.

Expand Tweet

WWE rarely mentions anything that happens outside of the company, especially when it comes to AEW. That alone shows how big a moment it was for Cole and McAfee to acknowledge Sting.

#1. Worst: Are plans changing?

We still have four episodes of WWE RAW to go before WrestleMania 40, which means a lot can change ahead of the event. Among the changes might be an update to the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

The Man has gotten herself involved with Nia Jax and Liv Morgan following her interference in their match last week. All she wanted was to get rid of Jax before facing Mami. However, this has only caused Morgan to go after Lynch as well.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax ended early because of Liv Morgan, who attacked the latter. She is set to face the Irish star next week following a backstage argument. If things continue to break down, we might get a fatal four-way for the world title at WrestleMania.

That wouldn't be ideal, as Lynch vs. Ripley is the best possible match the WWE RAW women's division can offer at The Show of Shows.

#1. Best: A conflict arises for Seth Rollins

The main story for tonight's episode of WWE RAW was Seth Rollins getting cleared. The Visionary announced at the start of the show as he and Cody Rhodes addressed The Rock's WrestleMania challenge. The two will be on SmackDown, but will they accept?

The initial answer would be yes, but the events of WWE RAW may change the World Heavyweight Champion's opinion. He appeared at the end of the show, too.

The Visionary stopped Jimmy Uso from attacking Main Event Jey following the latter's defeat to Drew McIntyre. Rollins even ran past The Scottish Warrior in the process.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins seems too distracted with The Bloodline to focus on his WrestleMania challenger. So, naturally, he ran Jimmy Uso out of the ring before getting hit with a huge Claymore. Drew McIntyre then warned The Visionary to re-consider going after The Bloodline as WWE RAW ended.

This was a great cliffhanger, as Rollins now has a decision to make. It took getting medically cleared to determine how difficult this task might be. He could be in two minds and decline The Rock's challenge on SmackDown before accepting it later.

