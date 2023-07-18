WWE RAW - Best & Worst: Former champion squashed in 18 seconds, heel turn after 30 months?

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a big one on the road to SummerSlam. Several matches were set up for the 'Big Four' event, with the card starting to take shape.

The Biggest Party of the Summer looks set to be a fun night. However, while many positive developments were made, tonight's show featured a few hiccups. Let's take a look at them.

Here are the ups and downs of WWE RAW this week.

#3. Best: Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are champions

The progression of Rhea Ripley's feud with Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan caused a huge title change on WWE RAW. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville picked up the scraps after The Eradicator attacked Rodriguez backstage, as we got new Women's Tag Team Champions.

This is a positive move, as it lends more unpredictability ahead of SummerSlam. A certain appearance in the main event proved that. Meanwhile, Green and Deville could have a fun reign with the Tag Team Titles, with their act among the most entertaining on WWE RAW.

#2. Worst: Poor Nikki Cross

Nikki Cross made her first WWE RAW appearance since graduating with a master's degree from the University of Edinburgh. So how did she get to celebrate her huge achievement? By getting squashed in less than a minute, of course!

Shayna Baszler crushed Cross in 18 seconds, submitting her to the Kirifuda Clutch. Ronda Rousey then confronted The Queen of Spades in the stands, who confirmed their match for SummerSlam.

While the squash was necessary to build Baszler up for the big match, we can't help but feel the length of it seemed like an insult.

#2. Best: An effective Brock Lesnar beatdown

Cody Rhodes opened WWE RAW with a heartfelt promo in front of his hometown crowd in Atlanta. However, after hugging his mother at ringside, Brock Lesnar's music hit. The American Nightmare was eventually beaten down by his fierce rival.

Lesnar attacked Rhodes right in front of his mom, hitting the F5 and locking in the Kimura. The Beast Incarnate even smashed the former AEW star with a chair during the commercial break. The rivalry has gotten even hotter as a result.

Expect Cody Rhodes to announce a stipulation for their SummerSlam match next week on WWE RAW.

Could he bring back the Dog Collar Match? Cody Rhodes does have experience with that gimmick, defeating Mr. Brodie Lee in his final-ever match in 2020.

#1. Worst: Did Shinsuke Nakamura turn heel on WWE RAW?

Bronson Reed may have received a subtle name change on WWE RAW, but Shinsuke Nakamura was the main story following their match. The two faced off in a decent bout before Tommaso Ciampa attacked Reed to award him the disqualification win.

That left Nakamura frustrated, and he kicked Ciampa and left him in the ring. This may have been a heel turn, but it's not known for sure. The King of Strong Style might have an "edgier" character now after being sick of people getting into his business.

Whether or not Shinsuke Nakamura is now a villain, it's unlikely he will get much backing from management. Many other superstars have more focus and direction, so keeping the Japanese star a pure babyface would have made sense. He is still pretty popular.

#1. Best: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn get one over The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley caused one set of Tag Team Championships to change hands on WWE RAW, but could she do it again? Well, no. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio could have used Mami's help against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, especially after Seth Rollins attacked Finn Balor before the match.

Liv Morgan still miffed from losing her and Raquel Rodriguez's belts, came out to attack The Eradicator during the main event. Could this lead to her facing Ripley before Rodriguez gets her shot? Maybe.

However, the main story was The Judgment Day's quest for dominance. Priest and Mysterio came close to dethroning Owens and Zayn ahead of their respective singles title opportunities.

Dirty Dom will challenge Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship tomorrow night. Meanwhile, Damian Priest still holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, with a potential cash-in teased for SummerSlam. The Judgment Day's time will come.

However, for now, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are the right champions. They are the workhorses of WWE RAW, as proven with another stellar main event.

