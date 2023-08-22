WWE RAW - Best & Worst - Gunther finally loses, unfortunate details on Seth Rollins' injury, 8-time champion returns

As the road to Payback 2023 looks clear, another episode of WWE RAW is in the books. This was a solid show that enhanced a few feuds heading into the premium live event, but one segment, in particular, did not go as well as hoped.

This review features the likes of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, The Judgment Day, Becky Lynch, and more. So, without further ado, let's look at the biggest positives and negatives from tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

#3. Best: Kevin Owens is back!

WWE RAW kicked off with a happy homecoming, as Sami Zayn came out with an unbelievable reaction from the fans in Quebec City. Kevin Owens quickly followed, saving his tag team partner from a certain beatdown from The Judgment Day.

This was KO's first WWE RAW appearance since being written off due to a fractured rib. Owens and Zayn took on Finn Balor and Damian Priest in the main event before things got silly and repetitive. An early disqualification led to... you guessed it, a six-man tag team match.

#2. Worst: Every single week

Every week, WWE RAW ends with a match between The Judgment Day and any combination of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes. It does work, to an extent, as all wrestlers involved are over. However, we've seen these tag team matches so many times in every variation possible, sometimes with Seth Rollins included.

This time, Rhodes teamed with the Tag Team Champions against the Judgment Day trio. The babyfaces won and stood tall to end WWE RAW while the tension continued between Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

JD McDonagh's involvement between them is also interesting, with several possibilities going forward.

However, it would be nice if something else main events on Monday nights. The Judgment Day doesn't need to end the show every single week.

#2. Best: Is the end near for Seth Rollins' world title reign?

We don't mean it in a bad way. Seth Rollins speaking about his spinal injury has added jeopardy to his title reign, which makes things interesting going forward.

The Visionary has had back issues for a few years, with him previously speaking about them. However, the World Heavyweight Champion revealed just how bad they are on WWE RAW. Rollins has been living with two fractures in his lumbar spine. It was refreshing to see him get so honest about his condition.

This was a result of Shinsuke Nakamura whispering, "I know about your back," to Seth Rollins. He is now on the back foot and potentially overdue a hiatus. This means a World Heavyweight Title change could be coming soon, be it through Nakamura, Damian Priest, or anyone else.

#1. Worst: "On s'en calisse"

WWE RAW featured one of the most awkward promo segments in recent weeks between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch. For some reason, the Canadian star never seemed to get going after laying a few cute insults on Quebec City.

The fans brutally chanted in French that they didn't care, which seemed to fluster Stratus. Lynch did fine with her bit of the promo, even attempting to help her rival through. While The Man did well to recover the segment, it was still quite awkward.

Hopefully, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus can end their feud on a high when they meet in a Steel Cage Match at Payback. The two legends need that one excellent match to define their rivalry.

#1 Best: Chad Gable defeats Gunther on WWE RAW

It technically counts. Chad Gable is the first man to win a singles match against Gunther on WWE's main roster, even if it was by countout.

The Ring General is still the Intercontinental Champion, but he will have to defend his title against Gable again. This is a good thing, as the two had a great match on WWE RAW. It turned brutal when Gunther started chopping his challenger all over the place.

However, the highlight of the match was Chad Gable's German suplex over the barricade. It was picture-perfect and led to the countout win. Could the Alpha Academy leader go one step further and dethrone The Ring General at Payback? We shall see!

