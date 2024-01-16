WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Seth Rollins injured, WrestleMania 40 match confirmed?

The latest edition of WWE RAW took place on a smaller scale, possibly due to the travel and weather issues surrounding the area. Regardless, it was a solid episode that exceptionally paved the way for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Seth Rollins faced Jinder Mahal for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Monday Night RAW, but there was a lot more to the show, both good and bad. So, let's look at the main positives and negatives from the latest episode of the red brand.

#3. Best: The Judgment Day makes some money

R-Truth was truly at work during the latest episode of WWE RAW. He made a ton of money selling The Judgment Day merchandise. This is what made Damian Priest seemingly come around on the former 24/7 Champion. All members got a cut of the cash that R-Truth made. Well, except for JD McDonagh.

He entered his tag team match with The Miz against The Judgment Day before giving Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio their cuts. R-Truth proceeded to get beaten up, but Priest did show concern for him. Is a babyface turn coming?

#2. Worst: Tozawa... wins?

Akira Tozawa was in action on WWE RAW in what seemed to be an enhancement match for Ivar. However, Maxxine Dupri allowed the Japanese star to pick up a shocking win via a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. This was counter-productive for the big man, who should be racking up wins whenever possible.

Ivar does not gain anything from standing tall after losing to a lower-card superstar, no matter how talented Tozawa is. If an Alpha Academy member were to get a win over the heel duo, Chad Gable would have been a better option. Hopefully, that happens next week.

#2. Best: Rhea meets Becky

WrestleMania 40 may have had its first match confirmed on WWE RAW. Both superstars want it to happen, so expect Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch to face each other in April 2024, whether The Man wins the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match or not.

Lynch admitted that Ripley might be better than her, but she needed to prove that was not the case. That is a fascinating base for the impending storyline between the two. Their first verbal interaction in the ring delivered and has gotten the fans excited for what was to come as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

#1. Worst: Poor freakin' timing

The World Heavyweight Championship main event between Seth Rollins and Jinder Mahal was decent. The Modern Day Maharaja even had an intense nearfall after hitting the Khallas. However, there are concerns following WWE RAW.

Reports have indicated Rollins tweaked his knee during the match and had to be helped to the back. While the extent of the injury is unknown, and it was not exactly anyone's fault, WWE RAW ended on a potential downer. Hopefully, The Visionary does not have to miss much time, if at all.

#1. Best: The Dashing Ones open WWE RAW with a bang

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre were once the WWE Tag Team Champions. The Scottish Warrior reminded everyone of this fact early into his promo opposite him. They opened the show with a great promo exchange, with McIntyre saying he liked Rhodes but would finish his story before The American Nightmare.

This served to build to the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, where both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes will look to get one step closer to finishing their respective stories. WWE RAW has been doing a great job of making the 2024 Royal Rumble exciting through McIntyre's interactions with Cody this week and CM Punk last week.

The two superstars are set to come face-to-face next week so that things could get even more interesting. The Royal Rumble is all about stories, and this year's edition is already filled with a lot of them.

What was your favorite moment from the latest episode of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

