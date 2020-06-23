WWE RAW Results June 22nd, 2020: Winners, Grades, Video Highlights for latest Monday Night RAW

Championship Monday lived up to its hype while Drew McIntyre's opponent for Extreme Rules was revealed on RAW.

McIntyre's next title opponent was revealed while we got an unexpected title change on RAW.

Jojo FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Championship Monday lived up to its hype

WWE RAW or rather Championship Monday kicked off with Drew McIntyre in the ring. Before Drew could talk, Dolph Ziggler came out and said that AJ Styles was now on SmackDown while Dolph and Robert Roode were now on RAW. Dolph went on about how he picked Drew up in the lowest point of his career and for that, Drew owed Dolph a title shot.

Drew fired back, calling Ziggler an entitled jack**s and then asked him if he really wanted the match, knowing how strong Drew was. Dolph was quiet and Drew accepted the title challenge for Extreme Rules before walking out.

Nia Jax was out next to the RAW ring but R-Truth interrupted, saying that he had a match with the Ninja Clan leader, Akira Tozawa for the 24/7 title. He then mistook Nia for Tozawa in disguise but then the Ninjas and Tozawa sneaked up and chased Truth away.

Nia tried to speak again but then Charlotte came out to mock Nia for throwing a 'hissy fit' after losing two title matches. They traded insults before attacking each other and a group of officials came out to separate them. The Queen would suffer an injury during the brawl.

Advertisement

The Street Profits and Viking Raiders were set for the tiebreaker in their absurd feud but for the moment, they were friends. Zelina Vega was seen plotting something as the two teams headed out to the ring.

Street Profits (c) vs. Viking Raiders - RAW Tag Team titles match

Dawkins and Ivar started us off in the first title match on RAW and the Vikings were in control early as Erik tagged in and tossed Ivar into Dawkins before Ford was tagged in. Ford hit a huge dive over the ropes but was caught in a powerbomb by Erik and tossed into Dawkins on the outside.

1 / 8 NEXT