It was an emotional night on RAW

Becky Lynch kicked off RAW and she was teary-eyed as she announced that she had to go away for a while. Asuka interrupted her, demanding answers before Becky revealed that the match last night wasn't for the Money in the Bank contract. She opened the briefcase and the RAW Women's title revealed itself before Becky told us that Asuka was the new champion.

Asuka was ecstatic and did a victory lap around the ring before Becky told her to go be a warrior while Lynch was going to go be a mother. Asuka hugged her before chanting Becky's name as the now-former champ walked out.

Backstage, a host of RAW stars came out to congratulate Becky including R-Truth, Ricochet, Natalya, The Street Profits, and many others.

Bobby Lashley vs. Humberto Carrillo - No DQ Match

Another win for Lashley...

Carrillo slapped Lashley in the face, angering the veteran, and Bobby went for a steel chair right away. Humberto dropkicked the chair into Lashley's face before Lashley tossed Carrillo into the steel ring post.

Carrillo used the chair to make his comeback and took Bobby Lashley down. He went for a dive but was caught with the Full Nelson by Lashley who made Carrillo submit on RAW.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Humberto Carrillo

Match rating: B

Backstage, The Viking Raiders were challenged to a game of basketball by The Street Profits on RAW.

Asuka was celebrating her new title and Kairi was just as excited as her.

Angel Garza vs. Akira Tozawa

Trouble brewing in the heel camp?

Garza was dominating the match but Tozawa came back with a huge Hurricanrana that took him down for a moment. Tozawa caught a shot to the chest before Garza locked in an Abdominal Stretch. Garza hit the Wing Clipper and stared down Austin Theory as he picked up the win.

Result: Angel Garza def. Akira Tozawa

Match rating: C