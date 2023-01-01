WWE Rumor Review 2022: New Bloodline member, Bray Wyatt involved with Roman Reigns, John Cena missing major event

Welcome to a special edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we will look at the most prominent rumors from the world of WWE during the second half of 2022 and explore how they played out. Some of them were accurate, while others were not.

Triple H took charge of the company's creative duties in July, after which the rumor mill was flooded with talk of several potential returns. Many former superstars returned, showcasing the changing landscape in WWE.

However, the one constant this past year has been Roman Reigns and his dominance. With several rumors surrounding his record-breaking Universal Championship reign, some turned out to be true, and some were false.

So, as 2023 begins, let's get into this special year-end edition of the Rumor Review.

#5. John Cena rumored to miss SummerSlam

Cena vs. Theory was rumored to happen.

For a while, it seemed like John Cena would face Austin Theory at SummerSlam 2022. The two even had multiple interactions, both on Twitter and RAW. However, once Theory's United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley was confirmed for the event, Cena's SummerSlam status was settled.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the 16-time world champion would not be at SummerSlam at all. He was not even advertised on any shows after the June 22 episode of RAW. This was indeed correct, with John Cena next appearing on SmackDown in December.

#4. Rumor about Roman Reigns being forced to vacate the WWE Championship

The Tribal Chief has two belts.

WWE has had a problem ever since Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the company's world titles at WrestleMania 38. Ideas have floated around about The Tribal Chief dropping the WWE Championship while continuing his Universal Title reign.

According to Xero News, one of them involved Reigns being forced to vacate the title. Their report stated that a new WWE Champion would have been crowned no later than the Day 1 premium live event.

Not only does Roman Reigns still hold both belts, but Day 1 2023, got canceled. This can be considered false on multiple levels. It remains to be seen what's next for The Big Uce this year.

#3. Becky Lynch's return from injury

Becky Lynch separated her shoulder during her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022 and was written off television after a backstage assault by Damage CTRL. The Man's return was seemingly imminent nearly four months later.

Days before the Survivor Series, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that Lynch was scheduled to appear at the premium live event. This was accurate. She returned on SmackDown before Survivor Series and joined Belair's WarGames team.

Becky Lynch won the match for the team after a dive from the top of the cage.

#2. Solo Sikoa's main roster debut

The Bloodline has been WWE's biggest TV storyline of 2022, with multiple new members joining the faction last year. Sami Zayn was one of them, but before The Honorary Uce came The Usos' real-life brother, Solo Sikoa.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported on September 1 that Sikoa's main roster debut was expected to happen "ASAP" and that he would be on the SmackDown brand. Both of those were correct.

Solo Sikoa debuted at Clash at the Castle, where he helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre. As a result, he joined his family on SmackDown.

#1. Rumored plans for Bray Wyatt's return

Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules 2022.

The summer of 2022 was filled with rumors about Bray Wyatt and his potential WWE return since Vince McMahon had retired and Triple H took his place as the company's creative head. One of them involved an instant world title feud with Roman Reigns.

Dr. Chris Featherstone reported on his Pancakes & Powerslams podcast that Wyatt had plans to return at Clash at the Castle with "an immediate storyline for the title." As seen above, Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre at the event after help from Solo Sikoa.

Bray Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules instead after a series of 'White Rabbit' teases kept fans on their toes. He is currently feuding with LA Knight and has been nowhere near Roman Reigns and the world title.

