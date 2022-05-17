WWE Rumor Review: Alexa Bliss' match cut short, WWE's reaction to CM Punk rumors, Becky Lynch's in-ring return, interest in world champion

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and see how they have fared.

This week, we'll see WWE showing interest in signing a former world champion. We'll also discuss Becky Lynch's SummerSlam return and the company's reaction to CM Punk signing with All Elite Wrestling.

Let's check out this week's Rumor Review without any further ado.

#5 Becky Lynch's in-ring return

On the May 11th, 2020, episode of RAW, Becky Lynch announced that she would be stepping out of action due to pregnancy. She vacated the RAW Women's Championship, crowning Asuka the new champion as she had won the Women's Money In the Bank ladder match on the previous night.

Following the announcement, The Man missed nearly 15 months of action, which naturally led to many rumors about her potential return.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported back in August 2021 that Lynch had been training at Seth Rollins' wrestling school, Black and Brave Academy, since May and looked ring-ready, but WWE was tight-lipped about her return.

Just a week after the report, Lynch returned at SummerSlam to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She beat Belair in just 26 seconds to capture the title.

#4 Ember Moon's NXT status

Back in August 2021, Ember Moon was advertised to face Sarray in an episode of NXT but was pulled from the match by WWE, stating that she wasn't medically cleared to compete. It sparked many rumors since Moon wasn't seen much ever since her then tag partner Shotzi moved to SmackDown. The star even took to Twitter to clear the air:

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG Just want to clarify that I am not injured. Just want to clarify that I am not injured.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Moon was recovering from a dental procedure. Despite her willingness to compete, WWE doctors took precautionary measures by not medically clearing her to compete.

Moon returned to action a couple of weeks later. However, she went on to wrestle in only a handful of matches before her eventual release in November.

#3 WWE's interest in signing Moose

In May last year, Moose announced that his goal was to win the IMPACT World Championship before his contract expired in June. However, he later re-signed with the promotion.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported in July that WWE was interested in signing The Wrestling God once he became a free agent. However, they couldn't make an offer as IMPACT Wrestling signed a new deal with him before any negotiations could take place.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Moose confirmed the report, stating that he was about to leave IMPACT Wrestling before Scott D'Amore approached him with a final offer.

Moose went on to win the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory in October last year by defeating Josh Alexander. He held the title for six months before dropping it back to The Walking Weapon at Rebellion last month.

#2 WWE's reaction to CM Punk rumors

CM Punk is All Elite.

The second-ever episode of AEW Rampage titled "The First Dance" aired a day before SummerSlam 2021. Just days before the show, rumors started flowing about CM Punk making his return to professional wrestling after seven long years.

While it wasn't officially announced, it was widely believed that Punk would be on the show. During that time, WrestleVotes reported that WWE wasn't expected to make any reactionary moves if Punk showed up at Rampage:

"Source states to not expect a “reactionary” move if, more like when, CM Punk shows up on AEW Rampage Friday night, 24 hours prior to WWE’s second biggest show of the year. Time will tell," tweeted WrestleVotes.

The Straight Edge Superstar indeed made his blockbuster return to pro wrestling just 24 hours ahead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Whether it's a reactionary move or something that was planned ahead of time, two of WWE's biggest stars, Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, made their long-awaited returns following Punk's AEW debut.

#1 Report on Alexa Bliss' match cut short

Alexa Bliss was scheduled to face Eva Marie while Goldberg battled Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021. It was widely believed that the Hall of Famer's title match would be the shortest of the night.

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that while the Goldberg-Lashley match would be short, Bliss' match could be shorter than that:

"Goldberg vs. Lashley pretty much having to be short, and Bliss vs. Eva having to be shorter than short and has to be mostly gimmick stuff. It will be interesting to see the crowd reaction to the match because it has been pushed on television, but on paper it doesn’t look like a good match."

Indeed, the report turned out to be accurate as Goldberg and Lashley's title match went on for just over seven minutes before ending with a referee stoppage. Bliss defeated Eva Marie in the second shortest match of the night at just under four minutes, just behind the aforementioned SmackDown Women's Championship match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair.

