WWE Rumor Review: Bray Wyatt's AEW connection, Becky Lynch's SummerSlam plans, Top star receives AEW offer

#5. Becky Lynch's SummerSlam plans

Former RAW Women's champion Becky Lynch took some time off in the summer of 2020 due to pregnancy. She vacated her RAW Women's title and Asuka was crowned as the new champion before her departure.

Being one of the biggest stars in the promotion meant that a lot of rumors circulated about Lynch's WWE return. In fact, The Man herself teased her return multiple times during her absence.

PWInsider reported back in early August that Lynch was scheduled to be in attendance for SummerSlam 2021, but nothing was confirmed about an on-screen appearance:

"PWInsider.com can confirm that currently, Lynch is slated to be in attendance at the 8/21 Summerslam PPV."

The report turned out to be true as Lynch returned at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Big Time Becks replaced Carmella to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. She defeated Belair in just 26 seconds to capture the title.

#4. Several NXT stars released from WWE

After pruning the likes of Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and other top stars from the roster due to budget cuts, it was NXT's turn on the chopping block.

In early August, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported the complete list of superstars released from the promotion.

-Mercedes Martinez. In all, WWE released-Bobby Fish-Bronson Reed-Jake Atlas-Ari Sterling-Kona Reeves -Leon Ruff-Stephon Smith-Tyler Rust-Zechariah Smith-Asher Hale-Giant Zanjeer-Mercedes Martinez.

The report turned out to be true as the then-black and gold brand lost several top stars, including the likes of former WWE North American Champion Bronson Reed and former NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish. Reed went on to join IMPACT Wrestling, competing under the name JONAH, while Fish signed a deal with AEW.

#3. Reason why NXT stars were released

The inclusion of some of NXT's top names in the mass releases was surprising and created a lot of confusion among the fans regarding the future of the brand.

PWInsider reported that the releases could be part of a revamp of the entire show.

"As Dave Scherer and I discussed on the We Don't Need No Name Show this week, there has been lots of talk internally of major changes for the NXT brand including a new logo, new lighting, a focus on younger talents and a different format to the TV shows. This housecleaning tonight appears to be part of those changes"

Indeed, the report turned out to be true as plenty of changes were made to the brand. Last September, we saw the birth of NXT 2.0, which featured a new stage, new branding, and young superstars such as Bron Breakker and Cora Jade at the forefront.

#2. Top star gets an AEW offer

When former NXT Champion Adam Cole's contract expired with WWE, he worked on an extension for the promotion until the end of August 2021. During that time, he was involved in a feud with his friend-turned-rival Kyle O'Reilly.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter then reported that Cole had received an offer from AEW.

The report turned out to be true as Cole debuted at AEW All Out in September 2021 following the main event, immediately joining forces with the Elite. Moments later, multi-time WWE Champion Daniel Bryan (aka Bryan Danielson in AEW) also made his debut on the same show.

#1. Bray Wyatt's AEW Connection

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from his contract by WWE on July 31st, 2021 despite being cleared for in-ring action. Naturally, the release led to a lot of speculation about him potentially moving to AEW.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported back in August that Wyatt could make his way to AEW considering his connection with Cody Rhodes.

''The question becomes the landing point. His name value is such that most companies would have an interest in him. The character that he used in WWE wouldn’t fit well with AEW, but that isn’t to say they couldn’t modify it in some form. He’s a contemporary of Cody Rhodes, since the Rhodes and Mulligan family were close for decades,'' said Meltzer.

Unfortunately, the report did not come to fruition as Wyatt is yet to return to the squared circle in any promotion. His last match came at WrestleMania 37 in a loss to Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE at this year's WrestleMania.

