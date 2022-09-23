WWE Rumor Review: Backstage confrontation between top champions, Bray Wyatt's new ring name, RAW star looking to leave

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review, where we will look at top rumors from a few months ago and determine how accurate they were.

This time, Bray Wyatt is at the forefront, with rumblings about his future all over the place in the latter months of 2021. The rumor mill was dominated by a certain backstage incident following the SmackDown after Crown Jewel.

There were also rumors about a couple of released stars, only one of whom is still wrestling today. Meanwhile, the future of a current RAW Superstar was in doubt, as we will see.

So, without further ado, let's get into these rumors.

#5. Rumor on Bray Wyatt's ring name following his WWE release

Bray Wyatt's release last July came as a major shock, as he was one of the company's top stars. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting his next move in pro wrestling. A report from The Wrestling Observer indicated that Wyatt was hoping to use his real name, Windham, going forward.

He is yet to appear in any promotion, but changed his Twitter handle to @Windham6 a few days after the rumor. That seemingly confirms the idea of The Fiend's new in-ring name, but it may not matter anymore. A WWE return is looking pretty likely for Bray Wyatt, especially following the recent 'White Rabbit' teases.

#4. Interest in former WWE star Bronson Reed

The rumors about Jonah were true

A week after WWE released Bray Wyatt, the company let go of several NXT Superstars. One of them was Bronson Reed. Shortly after his non-compete clause ended, Sean Ross Sapp reported on Fightful Select that NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling were interested in signing the Australian.

Reed would debut in both promotions in November under his current name, Jonah. While he is no longer in IMPACT, the former NXT star is doing quite well in Japan. He was part of the G1 Climax tournament and even defeated IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

#3. Why Eva Marie was left out of the WWE Draft

Eva Marie's return in 2021 did not last too long. Shortly after her partnership with Doudrop ended, she was viciously attacked by Shayna Baszler and was written off television. Marie was not even part of the WWE Draft.

Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this was because she had movie commitments, without mentioning anything about a potential return. Sure enough, the company released Eva Marie alongside several other superstars a few weeks later.

#2. Rumor on Chad Gable looking to leave WWE

Chad Gable is a huge asset

While there was a tricky contract situation with Kevin Owens at the end of 2021, it seemed like another top star was looking to exit WWE. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, the former Olympian's friends had been telling him to leave the company.

So, while it may have been talked about, Gable did not go anywhere. A few months later, he and Otis got a major push and defeated RK-Bro to win the RAW Tag Team Championships. Alpha Academy is now in a steady position on the red brand, with Chad Gable being one of Triple H's most reliable workers.

#1. Backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

The unintentional start to a great storyline

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair came face-to-face in a title exchange segment on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2021. The Queen was supposed to hand over her RAW Women's Championship while receiving the SmackDown title in return.

According to PWInsider, Flair did not want to look weak during the segment, which is why she threw the RAW Women's title on the ring mat, leading to Lynch throwing her belt at her. None of that was planned, according to the report.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful added to the rumor, stating that some words had been exchanged backstage. This was confirmed pretty quickly, with additional details coming in. It would even form the basis of the storyline for Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair's Champion vs. Champion match at Survivor Series the following month.

Make sure to stay updated on the world of WWE with our daily News and Rumor Roundups HERE.

A former WWE Champion says it's unfair to compare Triple H and Vince McMahon's regimes here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far