WWE Rumor Review: Previous plan for Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins, nixed idea for Becky Lynch's return, Vince McMahon impressed by surprising name

Welcome to this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. We will take a look at rumors regarding WWE from a few months ago and see how they played out.

This time, we will look at a few reports from June, as anticipation was building for the return of fans to arenas the following month. Becky Lynch was among various stars who were getting ready for their returns. However, this was only after a potential WrestleMania 37 comeback from The Man was reportedly nixed.

Vince McMahon had a few ideas to mark the occasion, while also being impressed by a surprising name on RAW. There may also have been plans for Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to face each other in 2021. These rumors certainly make for an interesting read.

So, without further ado, here is this week's WWE Rumor Review. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 WWE's plans to bring back King of the Ring and Cyber Sunday

As WWE returned to the road, there were several exciting plans to mark the occasion. Aside from the expected comebacks from big stars like John Cena and Brock Lesnar, several concepts were reportedly discussed to be brought back as well.

WrestleVotes tweeted that the promotion was looking at more "themed" live shows after fans returned. The concepts mentioned were King of the Ring, Cyber Sunday, and Old School RAW.

King of the Ring did return in October, with the final taking place at Crown Jewel. Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor in Saudi Arabia to win the tournament and achieve his lifelong dream. Its female counterpart also took place. Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament.

While the promotion may have discussed bringing back the other concepts, neither Old School RAW nor Cyber Sunday has happened as of January 2022. While the former could still happen any week, the latter would make for a solid premium live event after WrestleMania 38.

