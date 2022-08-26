WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' rumored 'big contender', Brock Lesnar's status, Goldberg's lucrative deal

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE Rumor Review. Here, we look back at some of the top rumors from a few months ago and analyze how they have fared so far.

Roman Reigns has conquered many opponents, including WWE Hall of Famers and Legends during his Universal title reign. There were plenty of rumors about his opponents but only a few of them came true. We'll learn about the fate of a former WWE Champion and whether or not he faced The Tribal Chief.

Two-time Universal Champion Goldberg has been stepping inside the squared circle occasionally over the last few years. We'll discuss the rumors surrounding his contract status and whether or not they came true. So without further ado, let's check out the top five rumors.

#5 Canceled Premium Live Event

TLC (Tables, Ladders, and Chairs) has been a staple of the WWE Premium Live Event calendar for well over a decade ever since its inception in 2009. In October last year, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that the event would be discontinued and there would be no Premium Live Event in December.

“Originally, there was going to be a pay-per-view in Chicago at the Allstate Arena in mid-December," Dave Meltzer began. "And the feeling is now that doing 12 a year, and the December pay-per-view will actually be January 1 in Atlanta. The idea of doing January 1 rather than do mid-late December. And then they’re still gonna do Royal Rumble as the January pay-per-view. A lot of people were wondering, when they moved the December Chicago date from being a pay-per-view to being a television taping, who’s gonna get the pay-per-view? And the answer is that there is no pay-per-view.”

The report turned out to be true as TLC was canceled and a new Premium Live Event, Day 1 was held on January 1, 2022. The main event of the show saw Big E defend his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar.

#4 Details on Goldberg's lucrative deal

Following a defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble 2021, Goldberg made his in-ring return after close to seven months and got involved in a heated feud against Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty won the first round at SummerSlam 2021 but their feud became personal due to the involvement of Goldberg's son, Gage.

In the midst of this hot feud, Dave Meltzer reported that the Hall of Famer gets paid significantly more than anyone else to compete in the Saudi Arabia shows. his rematch against Lashley would take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The two superstars eventually battled each other at Crown Jewel in a non-title No Holds Barred match, where Goldberg settled his score with Lashley. Following the match, he returned once again in February earlier this year and challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, thereby giving more weight to the report.

#3 WWE's return to Saudi Arabia

Since signing a 10-year partnership with the General Sports Authority in 2018, WWE has held at least 2 major shows in Saudi Arabia every year barring 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Following the successful Crown Jewel event in 2021, PWInsider reported that WWE would be returning to Saudi Arabia for a significant event in the first quarter of 2022.

The report turned out to be true as WWE held the aforementioned Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in February earlier this year, where Brock Lesnar ended the night winning his first Elimination Chamber match.

#2 Roman Reigns' rumored 'big contender'

In his historic Universal title reign, Roman Reigns overcame many adversaries but none more iconic than Brock Lesnar, given their storied rivalry. The two megastars battled each other multiple times in the main event of WrestleMania. However, their feud included a trilogy of matches that kickstarted at Crown Jewel 2021 and ended at SummerSlam 2022.

Ahead of their clash at Crown Jewel, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Tribal Chief was penciled in to collide with Drew McIntyre as his next challenger.

The two superstars shared the ring in many Dark matches following Crown Jewel but they never got to face each other for the title. After conquering The Beast, The Head of the Table next defended his title against Sami Zayn on an episode of SmackDown.

A year later, Drew McIntyre is set to collide with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

#1 Brock Lesnar's status

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE after a hiatus of more than 16 months to confront Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021 that set up the aforementioned clash between the two at Crown Jewel. The Beast Incarnate also appeared on Day One of the WWE Draft on SmackDown and declared himself a free agent.

PWInsider reported that Lesnar being a free agent could show up on Day Two of the Draft on RAW.

Insider also notes there is an expectation that free agent Brock Lesnar will show up on next week’s episode of Raw.

Contrary to speculation, The Beast did not show up on RAW the following week. He instead returned on SmackDown two weeks later for the contract signing of his match against Reigns.

