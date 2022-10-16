WWE Rumor Review: Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent, Brock Lesnar's future appearance, Major spoiler for NXT Halloween Havoc 

Welcome to WWE Rumor Roundup, where we look at some of the top rumors from the past and check whether they were true or not. From Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns, we've got a lot in store.

In today's edition, we have a few exciting rumors from October 2021. Roman Reigns' opponent for the 38th edition of the Grandest Stage of them All was possibly revealed during last year's Crown Jewel fallout. Brock Lesnar's appearance was reported and later confirmed.

Meanwhile, potential spoilers related to the 2021 NXT Halloween Havoc surfaced, and The Undertaker was spotted for a possible appearance. Let's uncover the truth behind these rumors.

#5. The Undertaker's appearance at Crown Jewel

Wtf is going on. So the Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia and introduced Pitbull on stage at his concert.Wtf is going on. So the Undertaker is in Saudi Arabia and introduced Pitbull on stage at his concert. Wtf is going on. 😂 https://t.co/4lL8tqhwJW

WWE held its annual Saudi Arabia event, Crown Jewel, on October 21, 2021. On the day of the event, reports of The Undertaker being present at the location surfaced. This led to speculation of a surprise return.

While The Deadman was indeed present in Saudi Arabia, he didn't appear at Crown Jewel 2021. However, he wasn't on vacation; he appeared on stage during a Pitbull concert to introduce the legendary artist.

Hence, though he was present in Saudi Arabia, The Phenom didn't appear at Crown Jewel 2021.

#4. Bray Wyatt interested in a new career?

- @FightfulSelect Bray Wyatt has been in Los Angeles of late fielding inquiries regarding Hollywood projects. Bray Wyatt has been in Los Angeles of late fielding inquiries regarding Hollywood projects.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/noPgykpFgc

After The Fiend was released by WWE in July, his non-compete clause was set to expire on October 29. Amid speculations of his possible debut in AEW, Fightful Select reported that he might be looking forward to a change in career.

According to reports, Wyatt was in Los Angeles inquiring about potential projects in Hollywood. There were chances of him joining stars like John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Batista in Hollywood.

Thankfully, he didn't make the move and eventually returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022. It was well-received, and he later thanked fans for being there for him through difficult times.

#3. Major spoiler for NXT Halloween Havoc?

NXT's premium live event Halloween Havoc was held on October 26, 2021. Hours before the event, a potential spoiler surfaced regarding the show's main event.

According to WrestleVotes, the show could have marked the start of Bron Breakker's NXT Championship reign.

"Source states that tonight's Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. At the same time, Tommaso Ciampa's run in NXT could be winding down. As evident, the youth movement with 2.0 continues," WrestleVotes tweeted.

This proved to be false as Tommaso Ciampa retained his title in the main event. Nonetheless, the Bron Breakker Era was inevitable as he now reigns as the NXT Champion.

#2. Brock Lesnar advertised for future WWE event

WrestlingINC.com @WrestlingInc Brock Lesnar prominently featured on this 2022 Royal Rumble poster Brock Lesnar prominently featured on this 2022 Royal Rumble poster https://t.co/ATUn9zJJeM

At Crown Jewel 2021, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar faced off in an epic battle that Reigns won. Fans were curious about The Beast's next appearance.

Later, a tweet from America's Center, the venue for Royal Rumble 2022 advertised Brock Lesnar for the event. While the card was subject to change, Brock Lesnar indeed made an appearance at the event and competed in two matches.

It should be noted that Royal Rumble 2022 wasn't Lesnar's immediate next appearance after Crown Jewel. He surprised fans by appearing at WWE Day 1 to win the WWE Championship.

#1. Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 38 opponent potentially revealed

While it was too early for any WrestleMania speculations, the main event of the show featuring Roman Reigns was potentially revealed in the rumors.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar's feud would continue up to WrestleMania 38 and Paul Heyman would play an important role in the story.

The story was true as the two megastars eventually battled each other on the 38th edition of The Show of Shows. Their rivalry even continued at SummerSlam 2022.

