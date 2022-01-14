WWE Rumor Review: The Rock's reported WWE return, Huge Plans for The Bloodline, Iconic title's comeback

Welcome to yet another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE Rumor Review. Here, we'll take a look back at some of the popular rumors from a few months ago and see how they have fared.

The Rock is one of the biggest names in pro-wrestling, so whenever there's talk of his return, it fires up the rumor mill. We'll take a look at his reported return to the company.

Speaking of The Great One, we'll also look back at some huge plans that WWE had for his cousins, The Usos and Roman Reigns. There were also plans to bring an iconic title back to the promotion, and we'll see how that has fared.

WWE is well known for bringing celebrities in to grab attention for their biggest events, and apparently Cardi B was in one of those plans. So without further ado, let's go through some of the top rumors from the wrestling world. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section below.

#5 WWE's plans to bring back the Million Dollar Championship

NXT had an interesting story going on between Cameron Grimes, LA Knight, and Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. During the angle DiBiase brought back the Million Dollar Championship on the June 8th episode of NXT.

Before that happened, Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Podcast confirmed reports of the company bringing back the title.

"He’s gonna appear in the ring next week with Grimes…Million Dollar Belt is back…I can confirm the Million Dollar Belt is back baby! Sorry to the individual that told me but Million Dollar Belt is coming back. I don’t know for how long but they’re gonna have it on TV," said Andrew Zarian.

Grimes and Knight fought for the title and the feud ended after the latter picked up the win at NXT Takeover 36 with some help from The Million Dollar man.

