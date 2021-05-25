WWE Rumor Roundup - Becky Lynch's Sister Abigail promo, Shinsuke Nakamura's retirement match, Big superstar has not been released (24th May 2021)

We welcome you back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's daily WWE Rumor Roundup. We're fresh off the WrestleMania Backlash show, and WWE is moving towards the Hell in a Cell event scheduled for June 20th.

As WWE continues to build for the upcoming pay-per-view, a lot is happening in and around the company. We kick off today's lineup of stories with an incredible one about Becky Lynch cutting a Sister Abigail promo at the Performance Center.

Shinsuke Nakamura also revealed who he would like to face in his retirement match. We also received some clarification on a rumor about a major RAW superstar's release.

More details on another controversial superstar's WWE exit have also surfaced online, and it's safe to say that the talent wasn't well-liked backstage. The WWE rumor roundup also covers the reason behind Edge's recent absence from TV.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler recalls Becky Lynch's Sister Abigail promo

Former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler sat down for an interview with Fightful and recalled the time Becky Lynch cut an engaging promo as Sister Abigail in NXT.

Becky Lynch delivered a promo as Sister Abigail during one of Dusty Rhodes' NXT promo classes, and the whole idea behind the session was to explore new avenues and wander over into uncharted creative territories.

Sister Abigail's identity has been one of the biggest mysteries in WWE, but the mythical character has had an undeniable influence on Bray Wyatt's storylines and gimmicks.

In speaking with @SteveMaclin, he recalled an early NXT promo class where Becky Lynch performed as Sister Abigail.



While we might never get to see Sister Abigail's character portrayed on WWE TV, it's good to know that Becky Lynch would surprisingly make a fine candidate for the role.

"One of the people there you saw, at least for me that I remember, was Becky Lynch did a Sister Abigail promo," Maclin told Fightful. "I don't know if you ever heard that story. I remember this just because, 'Holy s---, this is cool. This is something different from Becky at that time.' This is when she was in NXT. So, it was just something different, and it was cool to watch."

Becky Lynch has been away from the ring since May 2020, when she relinquished the RAW Women's Championship due to her pregnancy.

Lynch recently welcomed daughter Roux into the world, and The Man has also been spotted training for her highly-anticipated WWE return. The Irish superstar looks absolutely ripped!

