WWE Rumor Roundup: 29-year-old star could replace Jey Uso, spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes, plans for Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. We now have a potential spoiler on who could walk out as the winner in this match.

Jey Uso is not in contact with The Bloodline, and a new report has suggested that 29-year-old star Solo Sikoa could replace him as Jimmy Uso's tag team partner. Additionally, we also have a report on the plans for Brock Lesnar after the Royal Rumble.

#3. WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar after Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar entered this year's men's Royal Rumble match but was eliminated in merely over two minutes by Bobby Lashley. The Beast Incarnate was visibly upset by the same and destroyed the ringside area, including the announcer's table, steel steps, and even attacking referees.

While Lesnar didn't appear on RAW after Royal Rumble, Xero News has reported that he will be back on the red brand this week. Moreover, he is expected to continue his feud with the All Mighty. The two heavyweights could be on a collision path to a match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

#2. Potential spoiler on Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Last weekend, Cody Rhodes won the men's Royal Rumble match after entering at #30 and last eliminating Gunther. He now has his eyes set on the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and a match between the two has officially been announced for WWE WrestleMania 39.

This is an interesting match-up, as fans are unable to confidently predict who could win this match.

We now have the betting odds, revealing the current favorite to win this massive match between Rhodes and Reigns.

Please Note: Potential spoilers ahead – betting odds do not guarantee winners but could be leading indicators.

Cody Rhodes is currently favored to win his WrestleMania 39 clash against Roman Reigns with odds of -400 as compared to that of Reigns at +250. It should be noted that these are the initial odds and could change in the coming days leading up to the show.

It will also be interesting to see whether Sami Zayn somehow makes his way into the equation.

#1. 29-year-old star could replace Jey Uso as Jimmy Uso's tag team partner

The end of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 saw The Bloodline implode as not only Sami Zayn turned babyface, but Jey Uso also walked out in frustration. On last week's SmackDown, it was made clear that Jey has still not communicated with The Bloodline, and his status with the faction is unclear.

The Usos are scheduled to defend their titles next week on the blue brand against Braun Strowman and Ricochet. However, we might see a situation where Jey still doesn't return to team up with his brother to defend their titles.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer noted that in this case, we might see Solo Sikoa team up with Jimmy Uso to defend the titles. He mentioned how the two have previously teamed up in dark matches.

"Braun Strowman and Ricochet have to wrestle The Usos next week. So, that’s a weird one, so maybe they can’t keep Jey out. Maybe Solo, can they do that? I guess they sort of established that on RAW, the Adam Pearce thing. I know Jimmy and Solo did a dark match against [Luke] Gallows and [Karl] Anderson last night, so they are giving them experience as a team, or at least one match as a team, perhaps that is where they will go."

The Bloodline has been the most dominating faction on WWE television in recent memory. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. The question now is whether we are seeing the beginning of the end of The Bloodline or does Roman Reigns have any more tricks up his sleeves to keep his family together.

