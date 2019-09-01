WWE Rumor Roundup: Former tag champions set to return, Paul Heyman's 3 bold decisions on RAW and more – 31 August 2019

The Genius!

In today's roundup, we take a look at Paul Heyman's stunning decisions that are improving Monday Night RAW, the return of former tag-team champions and the twitter war between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair. But first, let's kick off with the news of Enzo and Cass possibly returning:

No interest in Enzo and Cass says Triple H

Triple H has made it clear that WWE are not interested in rehiring Enzo and Cass. The COO was talking to talkSPORT when he revealed that the company had zero interest and the former superstar was just spreading rumours.

“I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumours. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumours is working well for him but I want no part of it.” said The Game.

The rumours spread after Wrestling Observer reported that the former tag team were set for a shock return. The report stated:

“WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don't know if they've accepted, but Cass really hasn't done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back. Enzo, who really knows? He says a lot of things but his rap career isn't exactly going anywhere and he also hasn't done much on the indie scene, but hasn't walked away from wrestling either. We don't know, but the obvious speculation is either a return on the first show or, the way Vince thinks, I could see the third show being the favorite.”

Former tag champions set to return

The Usos have been off WWE TV for some time now and were last seen before SummerSlam. The former tag-team champions are now set to make their comeback according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jimmy and Jey Uso were scheduled to appear at the SummerSlam event in Torento but following the former's DUI arrest, they were pulled form it. The tag team were reportedly denied entry into Canada and hence WWE pulled him from the event.

