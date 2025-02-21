Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you four of the biggest stories from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut. While there are, unfortunately, no reports yet on what The Rock will be up to on SmackDown, we have some more interesting tidbits.

Ad

Some of those include backstage frustration with WWE's booking, a major player now officially joining the main roster, an ex-superstar who has signed with TNA after over 500 days of free agency, and, of course, the place we start - with a major shift in plans for one particular superstar at WrestleMania 41.

So, let's begin:

#4. A change in WrestleMania plans for Solo Sikoa

From SummerSlam 2024 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

All signs seemed to previously point to Solo Sikoa facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41. However, the decisive match happened on the RAW on Netflix premiere, and it's now done and dusted. As a result, WWE has begun to work in a new direction, with Jacob Fatu seemingly losing his love for Solo after showing unwavering loyalty for months.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, it was reported that Solo Sikoa was informed of the change in plans for his WrestleMania opponent around the time of the RAW on Netflix premiere (it was unspecified whether it was before or after January 6). He was reportedly told he would be facing Jacob Fatu at Las Vegas instead of Roman Reigns.

If so, it's going to be good for Solo Sikoa, who undoubtedly deserves to have a major match at WrestleMania after being one of WWE's big players throughout 2024.

Ad

#3. Elijah fka Elias/Ezekiel's future status revealed after over 500 days since WWE release

Expand Tweet

Ad

Elijah (fka Elias) finally debuted in TNA - well over two years after his WWE release. In that time, he has wrestled in several promotions, but he has never officially signed a contract again until now.

While there was a previous report that Elijah had signed with ROH, that turned out not to be true. However, Fightful Select confirmed that he is officially a TNA star and has put pen to paper on a deal with them.

Ad

If so, this is great news for Elijah, who will find TNA to be a great fit - regardless of whether that gives him the opportunity to appear in WWE again or not.

#2. Roxanne Perez's main roster status

Perez pulled off a big win on RAW (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)

Roxanne Perez appears to be main roster-bound after defeating Raquel Rodriguez on the February 17, episode of RAW to secure the last spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. If all goes well, she will secure a spot against Rhea Ripley in a Women's World Title match.

Ad

On the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, it was reported that Roxanne Perez is fully done with NXT after taking the pinfall at Vengeance Day to Giulia - the woman who dethroned her. While stating that she may have a match or two left in NXT, she is now fully main roster-bound.

It only makes sense that she's now going to be a RAW/SmackDown Superstar, as she has accomplished everything she needed to in NXT. To some, she had a legendary run by NXT standards and is up there with names like Sami Zayn, Johnny Gargano, Bayley and Asuka, as legends of the brand.

Ad

At just 23, the future looks bright for her.

#1. The women of WWE are unhappy with their creative direction heading into WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Triple H has been a creative savior for over two years now, and that has directly led to a renaissance in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, his booking of the women's division has left a lot to be desired, and it's now coming to a head backstage.

According to a report from Fightful, the women in WWE are very unhappy with their booking heading into WrestleMania 41. While it supposedly isn't '2022 Royal Rumble' levels of bad, it has reached the situation where female stars are personally reaching out to Sean Ross Sapp to check with him if they are internally listed as heels or babyfaces.

Ad

This alone should tell you exactly how disillusioned many women are in the company with the creative direction, and it's no surprise whatsoever. Critics of Triple H's handling of the women's division have seen this coming from a mile away.

The only names to truly benefit in the Triple H era so far are Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Tiffany Stratton. To a lesser extent, Iyo Sky, Bayley, and a few others, but there's undoubtedly room for massive improvements. The moment in the Women's Rumble this year, where many top stars like Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Stephanie Vaquer were eliminated in seconds, was proof to some fans that the women's division is being neglected.

On the other hand, over in NXT, Shawn Michaels quietly built the strongest women's roster in all of wrestling. Led by Giulia, there are now major names like Stephanie Vaquer and the recently signed Jordynne Grace.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE