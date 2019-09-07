WWE Rumor Roundup: Major twist in Ronda Rousey's return, 3 Superstars cut non-scripted promos and more – 6th September 2019

Why is The Undertaker returning?

In today's roundup, we take a look at AJ Styles teasing a new addition to The O.C. soon, The Undertaker's role in WWE for the next few months, why Charlotte is angry with Ric Flair, The Fiend's Hell In A Cell opponent and Rey Mysterio's shocking next opponent on Monday Night RAW.

But first, we kick off with some backstage news on non-scripted promos:

3 Superstars who are cutting non-scripted promos

WWE have been using scripted promos for some time now, but it looks like they are slowly easing things backstage. Lately, a few Superstars, like Daniel Bryan and Kevin Ownes, have been cutting unscripted promos and the numbers are increasing.

According to Wrestling Observer Online, WWE allowed 3 more Superstars to cut non-scripted promos this week. They were not unscripted but done based on bullet points as per Dave Meltzer. He said:

Bayley, Banks and Mysterio’s promos on Raw were all done without being scripted word-for-word, basically the old bullet points style and going for it. There is a movement to try and do more of that going forward, similar to the leeway that Owens (and I believe Bryan but that hasn’t been told to me directly) get on Smackdown and why his promos, if not both of theirs, come off better than almost anyone

Bray Wyatt's Hell In A Cell opponent revealed?

Bray Wyatt has challenged the winner of Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins for a match at Hell In A Cell, and it looks like WWE are going ahead with that plan. A leaked advertisement for Hell In A Cell has revealed that The Fiend will be taking on the Architect for the WWE Universal title.

The HIAC pay-per-view takes place exactly one month from now on October 6th at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

