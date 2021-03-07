WWE Rumor Roundup - AEW tipped to have the next John Cena, Identity of legendary mystery signing, WrestleMania 37 plans 'blown up', The Rock's message to Bobby Lashley - 7th March 2021

Welcome back to another stacked edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

AEW is preparing for what is arguably the company's biggest PPV of the year. The promotion is scheduled to have two debutants at the show, and the speculation about the identities of the mystery signings are dominating wrestling headlines.

We have several updates on the potential plans regarding AEW's surprises for Revolution.

Elsewhere, Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson sent a message to Bobby Lashley following The All-Mighty's WWE Championship win.

A respected veteran also revealed who he feels could be the next John Cena of the wrestling business.

A former WWE employee spoke about why Dolph Ziggler never received a top push in the company. A report about potential incoming changes to the original WrestleMania 37 match card has also been covered in today's lineup of stories.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Eric Bischoff says Cody Rhodes could transcend the business like 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

Many consider John Cena to be the last big megastar that the WWE created. The Cenation leader managed to become a mainstream attraction as his career progressed, and the 16-time World Champion is presently one of the biggest names in Hollywood. John Cena enjoyed a long spell at the top of the WWE, and many people would concur Cena has transcended the business.

During the latest episode of the It's Our House podcast, Eric Bischoff tipped Cody Rhodes to follow in John Cena's footsteps and become a notable personality outside of wrestling.

Bischoff explained that John Cena worked extremely hard to be the WWE's face, and his popularity grew to such heights that his name began to be associated with non-wrestling projects.

Bischoff stated that WWE realized John Cena could transcend the business, and the 16-time WWE World Champion went from strength to strength to become a bankable name outside WWE-

"I think when you talk about somebody who has the potential to transcend the business, that means to become a bigger star, or at least a star outside of the wrestling business as inside of the wrestling business. That's how John Cena became a big star because everywhere you looked, including WWE, but outside of WWE, you would see John Cena. He became that."

Bischoff shared that Cody Rhodes has the potential to become the next John Cena-like figure to come out of the pro wrestling scene-

"WWE was preaching outside of the choir. And they connected with people that they weren't connected with just on the wrestling show by using John Cena because he had that potential and ability to transcend the business in that regard. I think Cody Rhodes has the same potential." H/t Danny Hart of SK Wrestling

Cody Rhodes is entering the prime years of his career, and he has dabbled in the entertainment industry over the past few years. The former AEW TNT Champion was recently also a judge on TBS' Go-Big Show.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's prediction about Cody? Could the American Nightmare replicate John Cena and be a massive star outside wrestling?

