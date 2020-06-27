WWE Rumor Roundup - Backstage concern about Braun Strowman, 30+ positive COVID-19 cases in company, update on Renee Young's condition and more - 26th June 2020

A popular WWE Superstar is also reportedly going to be released soon.

The reported main event of SummerSlam has also been revealed.

Renee Young and Braun Strowman.

There is so much happening in the WWE, as a matter of fact, in the entire world of professional wrestling, that it's really challenging to keep track of all the latest developments. Keeping that in mind, today's edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup is stacked.

There is apparent backstage concern about the WWE status of Braun Strowman and his ongoing push as the WWE Universal Champion.

The COVID-19 situation is reportedly getting out of hand as the number of positive cases in the WWE is alarmingly high.

We have an update on Renee Young's condition following her tweet in which she confirmed that she contracted the virus.

A young and popular WWE Superstar from NXT is also reportedly under the scanner and reports state that he could be on his way out. WWE is allegedly set to clean the roster of all the problematic talents, and that could lead to a few high-profile releases.

Last but not least, we have an update on the planned SummerSlam main event which could see the return of a big name to WWE TV.

#5. Backstage concern in WWE regarding Braun Strowman's push

Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that there are dissenting voices backstage that are reportedly not in Braun Strowman's favour.

There are people behind the scenes who are not convinced with Braun Strowman being pushed as the top guy on SmackDown, and there have been constant debates about the Monster Among Men's ongoing push.

The backstage concern could very well lead to WWE putting the Universal title back on Bray Wyatt whenever The Fiend returns, however, many other possibilities were discussed.

Tom speculated that if Wyatt manages to retain, then it could lead to Roman Reigns' return sooner rather than later. If Strowman retains, then Wyatt could be on his way to RAW.

Tom noted the following:

"As regards to Strowman, he was the right guy at the right time, but he lucked into this Championship. This was never the plan. Unfortunately for Braun, there is a lot of dissenting voices backstage that aren't necessarily in his corner. There is a lot of debate almost constantly to whether Strowman is the right guy, but the top-level on SmackDown is it's so bare at the moment. What I think we're going to see, is if The Fiend loses, then The Fiend is probably going back to RAW, whereas if The Fiend wins, Roman Reigns is probably returning soon. As regards to Strowman, I'm not sure, and I think that's a bad sign."

WWE announced on SmackDown that Wyatt would take on Strowman in a Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules and the match will interestingly not be for the Universal title.

