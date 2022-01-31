WWE Rumor Roundup: Backstage heat on top name? Poor backstage morale, Major plans for Becky Lynch (January 31, 2022)

Welcome to the latest WWE Rumor Roundup.

Today, we'll look at a report about possible backstage heat on Shane McMahon and the reason for it. Although Royal Rumble is one of the most exciting shows for fans and performers alike, this year's event could have negatively affected the morale behind the scenes.

There is also an update on WWE's plans concerning Becky Lynch for the 2022 and 2023 editions of WrestleMania. Also, following Kofi Kingston's botched Rumble elimination, we may now know what he was supposed to do in the match.

The aftermath of Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins featured a few brutal chair shots, and the intention behind that spot has reportedly been revealed. With that in mind, let's dive straight into these topics.

#5. Shane McMahon might have made the WWE locker room "really angry"

Shane O'Mac entered the 2022 Men's Rumble at No. 28 and lasted almost six minutes.

As per Ringside News, he also served as lead writer and producer for the 30-man match. However, this reportedly did not go down well with the locker room. The boss' son allegedly "buried" fellow WWE producer Jamie Noble and "tried to book the Rumble around himself."

"Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last [ones] out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry." (H/T - Ringside News)

In addition to eliminating Kevin Owens, McMahon was one of the final four competitors left in the bout.

“When Shane is more impactful in the Rumble than Big E or Owens, even people who don’t normally complain are complaining loudly today,” a source told Ringside News.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Shane McMahon was producer and lead writer for the Men's Royal Rumble match and there is A TON of heat on him today for it.



We were told that Shane was fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one's out, & he has the entire locker room really angry. Shane McMahon was producer and lead writer for the Men's Royal Rumble match and there is A TON of heat on him today for it.We were told that Shane was fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one's out, & he has the entire locker room really angry.

Interestingly, a previous Fightful Select report did not mention Shane McMahon as a producer for the 30-man contest. Jamie Noble, however, was assigned that duty along with Shawn Daivari, Chris Park, and on-screen official Adam Pearce.

If Ringside News' report is accurate, it would fit as part of a larger Rumble-related story (more on that in the next slide).

