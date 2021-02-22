WWE Rumor Roundup - Bayley breaks up with AEW star, Backstage reaction to Superstar mentioning AEW on RAW, 3-Time Champion coming out of retirement?- 21st February 2021

It's time for another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Even though the focus is on Elimination Chamber, many other stories are being discussed in professional wrestling.

Bayley and her long-time partner, who works for AEW, called off their engagement. A current WWE Superstar revealed the backstage WWE reaction to the time he mentioned AEW on RAW.

A retired former champion dropped a big teaser regarding a possible in-ring return on Twitter. A story about Kevin Owens' attempts to get a couple signed by WWE has also been covered in today's lineup.

There's also a WrestleMania 37 match card update. Four huge matches are reportedly penciled in for the WWE pay-per-view.

#5. WWE star Bayley and Aaron Solow call off their engagement

Aaron Solow and Bayley

Aaron Solow took to his Twitter handle to announce that his engagement with Bayley has been called off. Bayley and Solow came to a mutual decision to end their 11-year relationship. It was revealed that they both had different ideas about their future as a couple.

In the message, Solow addressed Bayley as Pam (her real name is Pamela Rose Martinez.) He said that he and Bayley would continue to be friends and support each other in their personal lives.

Solow issued the following statement:

"This has been an extremely difficult decision to make. Pam and I have come to the realization that we have a completely different idea of what we want our future to look like; because of this, we feel that it would be in our best interests to call off our engagement and end our relationship. We have a lot of great memories together that we'll forever cherish. We've agreed to remain friends and will continue to support each other in our careers and lives. We ask that you please respect our privacy on this matter," wrote Solow on breaking up with Bayley."

Aaron Solow first met Bayley in 2010, and the couple got engaged in 2016. Solow is currently a member of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family, and the seasoned independent wrestler has been an active competitor for AEW in recent months. He has consistently competed on AEW Dark.

As of this writing, Bayley has not commented on the engagement getting called off. She remains a prominent star on SmackDown.