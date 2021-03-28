WWE Rumor Roundup - Bayley's relationship with former Intercontinental Champion, Zelina Vega has signed a new contract, Randy Orton on his retirement - 27th March 2021

It's WrestleMania season in the WWE, and we are just under two weeks away from the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Of course, there are several stories about WrestleMania 37, but the mega event isn't the only wrestling-related topic discussed online. Today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup begins with the truth about a long-running rumor about Bayley's relationship with a popular WWE Superstar.

Seth Rollins spoke about Becky Lynch's WWE return in a new interview. Thea Trinidad, aka Zelina Vega, has reportedly signed a new contract following her WWE release.

Randy Orton also opened up about when he plans on retiring ahead of his WrestleMania 37 match against The Fiend.

We end the roundup with all the details regarding the WrestleMania 37 changes and how there are some concerns about Edge's look.

#5. Bayley reveals the truth about her relationship with WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor

Bayley was the guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, and WWE's Role Model addressed rumors about her relationship with Finn Balor.

Bayley and Finn Balor posted several pictures together a few years ago, and the fans legitimately thought that the Superstars were dating in real life. Fans even googled whether Bayley was married to Finn Balor, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion said that she was surprised to encounter the question during her online research.

Bayley recalled that her alliance with Finn Balor was not even a storyline in NXT, to begin with.

"It wasn't even a storyline; we kind of made it ourselves on NXT. He sprained his ankle, and he wasn't having a match. Everybody thought that it would be funny if I did his entrance because of my character. Then they just loved it so much, and we got so much love on YouTube when someone posted it. He did my entrance."

Bayley had great chemistry with Finn Balor, and WWE decided to team them up for the Mixed Match Challenge. The former SmackDown Women's Champion even revealed that she faced issues in her real-life relationship due to her on-screen angle with Finn Balor.

Bayley clarified that she and Balor have always been just friends. She had a great time working with Balor and reminded everyone that Balor is married to journalist Veronica Rodriguez.

"We are obviously not married. He is married to a beautiful woman, and he seems so happy. That was so fun, we had so much with each other, and then we got to be Mixed Match Challenge partners." H/t Shruti Sadbhav of Sportskeeda Wrestling

Bayley continues to remain close friends, but could they cross paths again on WWE programming? Only time will tell.

