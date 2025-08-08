WWE Rumor Roundup: Canceled plan for LA Knight at SummerSlam revealed, Big change made to Roman Reigns' immediate future (8th August 2025)

Welcome to the Friday, August 8 edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the latest and hottest rumors from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Today, we've got some interesting scoops, including canceled plans for LA Knight's big SummerSlam 2025 match, a big change made to Roman Reigns' immediate future, a massive update on the Karrion Kross &amp; Scarlett contract situation, and finally, an update on the expected absence of Cody Rhodes after his recent World Title victory.Without dragging it much further, let's get right into it!#4. The original plans for LA Knight at SummerSlam 2025(Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)LA Knight competed for the World Heavyweight Championship on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025, with his claim to a title shot being based on his victory over Seth Rollins at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it could have gone differently.On the latest episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (WOR), Dave Meltzer revealed that the original plan was to have Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Title one day after winning it, which meant that LA Knight would have gotten his shot at SummerSlam instead of RAW:&quot;By the way, you know that match with Seth [Rollins] and LA [Knight]. I don't know if I told you, but on the original card, they were considering Seth and LA Knight in a title match on the Sunday show, where, you know, he wins the title on Saturday and defends it on Sunday. Instead of putting it on Sunday, they decided to put it on RAW with no advertisement. But that match was always scheduled to happen with Seth defending it against LA Knight this week,&quot; Meltzer said. (From 03:10 to 03:42)The only issue with this plan is that it makes it hard to book such a big World Title match on a major show with no build whatsoever. The fact that Gunther vs. CM Punk happened (and then the cash-in) meant that WWE technically had their World Heavyweight Title match at SummerSlam. The move to do it on RAW also allowed for things to build up to Clash in Paris 2025, as LA Knight, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns all got into verbal altercations.#3. Big change made to Roman Reigns' upcoming WWE scheduleRoman Reigns looked like he was written off television when Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker took him out on the RAW after SummerSlam 2025.The assumption was that, due to his role as Akuma in Street Fighter, he would be taking time away from television to film the movie. However, it appears that there has been a change in plans.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, it was revealed that WWE shifted plans surrounding Roman Reigns, and he is now scheduled to be at the Clash in Paris event.Not only this, but JoeyVotes and TC reported that he isn't expected to be in a singles match. As for a singles bout against Rollins, WWE's plan is reportedly to push that further down the line for a later premium live event.#2. A crucial update on Karrion Kross' situation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKarrion Kross is in a very precarious situation. Kross and his partner Scarlett's contracts with WWE are set to expire, and the latest updates following his loss at SummerSlam 2025 didn't point to any good signs.When Triple H was met with &quot;We want Kross&quot; chants after SummerSlam, he responded to fans by stating that they got Brock, which, to many, was a discouraging sign about his future.Karrion Kross has had a bit of an unexpected rise in the last few months, but fans have been critical of how he has been handled on television. One report on the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that he and Scarlett were offered new contracts.However, according to the latest report on Fightful Select, there has not been any information provided by backstage sources to confirm that they have been offered contracts.It's entering a tricky territory now with the timeline of it all, and fans will be eagerly awaiting to see what the future of Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be in WWE.#1. An update on Cody Rhodes' schedule as he goes to film Street FighterA still from SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)There were a lot of doubts about what the immediate future of the WWE Championship would look like if Cody Rhodes won it back, especially since he, too, was booked for a role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie.A new report on Fightful Select revealed that the filming of the movie isn't set to affect anything major in Cody Rhodes' schedule. While filming is set to take place between now and September, it reportedly won't lead to him missing anything significant.Now that John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar has been booked as a definitive rivalry, one would imagine that it takes center stage on SmackDown while Cody can take a backseat.It's true that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena is big enough that it can temporarily fill the gap of Cody Rhodes' absence. If the match is booked for Clash in Paris, then one can only expect it to be the main event of the show. However, Rhodes was on the poster of Clash in Paris, so there could be something in store for him and the WWE Championship.