WWE Rumor Roundup: Current Champion goes off-script on RAW, Samoa Joe relives real-life fight, Bad news for popular Superstar - 11th January 2020

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup where we bring you the biggest stories and rumours from the day. It has been an eventful week in the world of wrestling considering that Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away.

On the last edition of the Rumor Roundup, we talked about the future plans for Braun Strowman as well as a current RAW Superstar being tipped to join AEW soon. Today, we will talk about Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman going off-script on RAW, Samoa joe's real-life fight and more.

#5 Jerry Lawler talks on Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman going off-script

Jerry 'The King' Lawler spoke about Lesnar and Heyman's unexpected and unplanned actions this week on Monday Night RAW. The Hall of Famer revealed on his podcast that the segment where Heyman and Lesnar approach the RAW commentary team from behind was not at all planned.

We could just see the cameras and we just assumed that they [the viewers] are seeing us, and all of a sudden I feel this hand on my shoulder and I’m like, ‘What the hell?’ and it’s Brock Lesnar, and he’s brushing aside and walking past me.

“Then I look over to my right and there, of course, is Paul Heyman, and he said, ‘Come on, come on, King, talk nice, talk nice,’ and that was totally off the top of his head and I had no idea they were going to be there.”

Paul Heyman made a major announcement on behalf of Brock Lesnar this week on RAW, saying that The Beast will be taking part in this year's Royal Rumble match despite being the WWE Champion. Not just that, Lesnar will be entering at the number one position in the match.

Rumors have suggested that WWE is planning a WrestleMania match between Lesnar and whoever eliminates the WWE Champion from the Royal Rumble match, even though there is no word yet as to who that Superstar might be.

