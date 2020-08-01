WWE Rumor Roundup - Emergency plan to break up team, Brock Lesnar really hates a Superstar, Former US Champion banned - 1st August 2020

We welcome you all to another edition of Sportskeeda's daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

Things are heating up in the WWE as the company focuses all its attention on building up the SummerSlam card. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty concerning the location of the summer's biggest show.

WWE also has an emergency backup plan to break up a team and have the Superstars feud against each other.

A Superstar also confirmed a rumor that Brock Lesnar may not be a big fan of him backstage.

A former US Champion was also handed a streaming ban days after he said he was done with wrestling.

What's the real reason behind Kofi Kingston's absence? We now know the answer to that question as well.

There is also a big rumor going around that a popular former WWE Executive could appear on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5. WWE's emergency plan for Seth Rollins and Murphy

The ongoing contract negotiations between Rey Mysterio and WWE have forced WWE to keep their options open with regards to their plans for SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer's latest update revealed that the negotiations, as of early this week, were still going on between Vince McMahon and Mysterio.

However, as noted earlier, WWE has a few options on the table.

Tom Colohue reported on the latest edition of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast that WWE does have an emergency backup plan to break up Seth Rollins and Murphy and have the two Superstars feud against each other.

The idea of the split was teased on the recent RAW episode, and there was a reason why WWE booked it. It was added that WWE could abandon the idea, as is the case with many teased storylines.

"There is an emergency backup situation that being Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy as a potential feud. That's why they teased it this week, but they could very easily just abandon that completely."

The plan, for now, is to build up Dominik's debut match at SummerSlam, and it could either be a tag team or singles contest, depending on what Rey Mysterio decides to do about his WWE future.