WWE Rumor Roundup: Massive update on Liv Morgan's return from injury, Suspicions emerge around AJ Lee update (24th October, 2025)

Welcome to today's edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest and most important scoops from the world of the sports entertainment juggernaut.Today, we've got some juicy rumors, including a massive update on Liv Morgan's return from injury after her absence in the last few months, the actual reason behind AJ Lee's absence from television following Wrestlepalooza, a concerning update on the future of an injured SmackDown star, and a massively shocking twist in the Andrade situation.So join us as we get into a huge edition with multiple big scoops:#4. When is Liv Morgan set to return from injury?A behind-the-scenes shot from WrestleMania 41 (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)The WWE RAW Women's division has been severely missing the presence of Liv Morgan, who has been out of action since June when she suffered an injury and was forced to undergo shoulder surgery.With surgery being mentioned, it was clear that she was out of action for the rest of 2025, and there were doubts as to whether she would be ready on time for WrestleMania 42. Normally, it's not uncommon for WWE to withhold a superstar's return until after WrestleMania, as they can wrap up the existing storylines and start afresh in the week after. However, a new report from PWInsider's Mike Johnson has revealed that as of now, the expectation is for Liv Morgan to return from injury in early 2026.This would put her in a position where she can potentially return on time for the Women's Royal Rumble, where she was the runner-up on numerous occasions.#3. Weird twist in the AJ Lee return situationA still from Wrestlepalooza (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)There was a Facebook post that revealed that AJ Lee was on a book tour for her new title, Day of the Dead Girl, and it basically &quot;confirmed&quot; the reason why she was absent from WWE television. However, the Facebook post that was cited turned out to be false.A report from PWInsider revealed that they reached out to WWE, and the response stated that there was no book tour and that the post claiming to be AJ Lee was fake.Eyebrows were raised at her absence because it was reported that she had signed a full-time deal with WWE. It's unclear whether WWE is just waiting for the right time to bring her back, as Becky Lynch is currently involved in a program with Maxxine Dupri, who beat her twice (once via countout and once via DQ). Perhaps once that program is done, AJ Lee will resume her feud with Becky Lynch.#2. A concerning update on Piper Niven's future View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPiper Niven was reported to be out of action with a neck injury, and Chelsea Green has since been trying to find a replacement for her, or, as she calls her, a slaygent. However, the nature of Niven's injury appears to be serious.It is a neck injury that has kept her out, and right now, things are being kept under wraps about how serious it is. A recent report from PWInsider revealed that, as of now, the company and Piper Niven are both trying to determine the next course of action to treat her injury.This doesn't sound very good, as it appears as though both sides are looking to take as much precaution as possible. A minor injury wouldn't require so much precaution, so there seems to be more under the surface that nobody is aware of.Either way, Niven appears to be enjoying her time off as she is on a road trip across the United States, as per her Instagram post.#1. A shocking new twist in the Andrade WWE legal situationThe situation keeps getting weirder (Pic Courtesy: WWE.com)When Andrade was released, the assumption was that he had no non-compete clause, which is why he was getting booked for shows in Mexico. He even made a shocking return to AEW, but has been taken off television after the sports entertainment giant served a cease and desist letter.This letter claimed that Andrade had breached his non-compete clause, and it looked like there was an attempt being made to prevent him from competing for a year. David Otunga, a former wrestling star and a Harvard Lawyer, believes that Andrade can take this issue to court and that any judge is likely to rule in his favor. However, Andrade has yet to make this move.In a shocking new twist, PWInsider reported that the sports entertainment juggernaut is trying to enforce a one-year non-compete clause to get him back to the company. The fact that this even exists makes this nothing short of a bizarre story, as Andrade has jumped back and forth between WWE and AEW in the last five years of his career.Things are getting crazier, and we'll keep you updated as the situation unfolds.