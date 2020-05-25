Hulk Hogan and Ember Moon.

It's time for another edition of our daily WWE Rumor Roundup. Despite being a relatively slow news day, we managed to unearth five interesting stories that are being talked about amongst the WWE Universe.

Hulk Hogan, believe it or not, almost made his in-ring return recently at WrestleMania 36 and details about the match that he was planned to win have now come to light.

Undertaker was also originally planned to face a current Champion at WrestleMania 26. The match that couldn't happen back then is a big possibility for the near future.

There was also a spoiler regarding a segment for the upcoming episode of RAW. It's pretty unique, to say the least.

An injured WWE Superstar's in-ring career is also a matter of legitimate concern as the said talent may have suffered a career-ending injury.

There is also a story about a top Superstar being handed a lot of creative freedom backstage, and he even pitched the idea of him turning heel to WWE.

We've got a few big stories to cover in today's lineup, so let's get right to it.

#5 WWE's reported plan for Hulk Hogan's in-ring return

Hulk Hogan has been actively pushing for a return to the ring for a long time now and the WWE Hall of Famer is pretty serious about his desire to have one more match.

He was very close to being booked for a WrestleMania 36 match.

As reported by Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co, there was a pitch made to get Hulk Hogan back and have him win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Vince McMahon was 'on board' to let Hulk Hogan return and the plan was still 'on the table' as late as February. The match primarily fell through because WWE and Hogan couldn't work out a deal as the negotiations broke down due to a disagreement regarding financial terms.

A WWE source revealed to Paul Davis that the idea was to protect Hulk Hogan in the proposed match. The Hulkster would not have taken any bumps. His job would have been to eliminate the one Superstar or the final two competitors before winning the match at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

"The idea was he wouldn’t take any bumps. We would work it so he would only have to eliminate one or two guys at the end and then he would get his big celebration at the end with his music. It would have been perfect because he lives in the Tampa area.”

Will WWE revisit the plan in the future?

The idea was that Hogan winning in Tampa, the place where he resides, would have been a solid pop-worthy moment.

However, even if WWE had come to terms for a deal with Hogan, the Battle Royal would have been nixed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the plan got dumped in the bin, the fact that WWE was interested in getting the 66-year-old legend back leaves the door open for a return after the crowds are back at the shows. This is merely speculation but it's a possibility when you look deeper into it. WrestleMania 37, maybe?