WWE Rumor Roundup - Superstar cleared to return, Becky Lynch's conversation with SmackDown star, 6-Time World Champion's Hall of Fame page removed - 21st March 2021

We're back with another edition of the WWE Rumor Roundup. It's WWE pay-per-view weekend as the company is all set to air Fastlane, the final stop before WrestleMania 37.

As always, there are many stories to talk about, and we begin today's lineup with information about an injured superstar's return. WWE could get a big shot in the arm on the road to WrestleMania with the talented star's return.

Becky Lynch is also in the news as a former WWE Champion revealed details of a conversation he had with The Man.

Another multi-time WWE Champion's Hall of Fame induction page has been removed from the promotion's website.

A popular on-air talent is also on her way out of WWE. We end the roundup with details of a former WWE Superstar's nixed romantic angle with Stephanie McMahon.

#5. Chelsea Green cleared for WWE in-ring return

Chelsea Green recently signed a new three-year WWE contract, and the former IMPACT Wrestling star will be with the company through 2023.

Green has been out of action with a broken wrist injury, but Fightful Select now reports that the superstar has been cleared to make her in-ring return.

The report noted that Chelsea Green started the process well before the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Sources told Fightful that the former NXT Superstar got the green signal to wrestle in mid-February.

It was also added that while creative ideas are being discussed for Green, there is no word on how WWE plans on reintroducing the superstar.

Green even posted a photo from SmackDown hours before this week's show, which you can view above. Chelsea Green made her SmackDown debut in November last year to compete for a spot in the Blue brand's Survivor Series women's team. Green, unfortunately, broke her wrist in a fatal four-way match, and the injury has since kept her away from the ring.

As we had reported a while back via Fightful, WWE reportedly had plans of debuting Chelsea Green with a new moniker. There were talks of Chelsea Green either being called "Victorious" or having it as her nickname. Green has waited patiently for her opportunity and it would be interesting to see how and when she returns to the fold.

