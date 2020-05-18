Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns.

It's been a newsworthy week in WWE and the day that went by also had many big stories that were discussed fervently amongst the WWE Universe.

The biggest story has been Drew Gulak's WWE departure and we now know the reason why the Superstar decided to leave the company. There is also an interesting twist that could potentially lead to his WWE return.

Elsewhere, we were informed about the original WrestleMania 36 plan for Braun Strowman, which involved him going up against another accomplished former WWE Champion.

There was an update about Seth Rollins' character possibly going in a different direction in the weeks to follow.

We were also provided with the latest details with regards to Roman Reigns' return and what could happen if WWE stops paying him during his indefinite hiatus.

Finally, there was a rumor about WWE not wanting to push two Superstars to be solo acts.

Here is the latest WWE Rumor Roundup:

#5. Backstage notes on Drew Gulak's WWE exit

Yes, #ThankYouBryan! 🙏 A tournament requires great strength. Today let's work on our shoulders with what I like to call #Gulakmetrics! You can do this simple exercise anywhere! All you need is an immovable object. https://t.co/YRg7xqZEtT pic.twitter.com/nCYITpq1ow — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) May 16, 2020

Drew Gulak parted ways with WWE after his contract expired following the recent SmackDown taping.

Dave Meltzer had reported on the Wrestling Observer Radio earlier in the day that WWE didn't renew Drew Gulak's contract as the Superstar wanted a pay raise.

It all reportedly came down to the financial aspects of the deal and WWE officials were just not willing to give Gulak the figure he desired. Vince McMahon and co. also rescinded their original offer and the decision was made to let Gulak leave.

Meltzer revealed:

The story going around is essentially that he asked for a raise, they said no, and they pulled the offer that they had originally offered. It was something along those lines. It was definitely a money situation where, you know, the basic situation is that they are not giving any raises right now, which I guess understandable because they cut so many people.

Could Drew Gulak re-sign with WWE?

However, the whole contract scenario may not be a dead issue just yet, as revealed by Bryan Alvarez during the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Live.

As noted by Bryan Alvarez, it was hinted to Dave Meltzer that Drew Gulak could still be interested in re-signing with the WWE if he is offered a better deal. Barry Bloom is representing Gulak during the ongoing negotiations with the company and there is still some hope of him signing a fresh deal with WWE.

It should be noted that Gulak is still a free agent but that could change depending on the outcome of the negotiations.