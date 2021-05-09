WWE Rumor Roundup - Top AEW star will listen to offers, Big name not interested in Roman Reigns match, John Cena gets called out - 8th May 2021

We welcome you to another stacked edition of SK Wrestling's WWE Rumor Roundup. As you might have picked up from the headline itself, today's lineup features some massive names.

We start with a top AEW star admitting that he will listen to offers once his current All Elite Wrestling contract ends.

An eight-time WWE world champion might also not be interested in returning for a big match against Roman Reigns. Elsewhere, John Cena got called out by a current champion in the company. The superstar in question has been pushing for a money match against the Cenation Leader for several months.

Daniel Bryan's contract status is by far the biggest story in professional wrestling right now. What's next for the Leader of the Yes! Movement? We have a few important updates.

The final story of the roundup is regarding WWE filling trademarks for an old WCW pay-per-view, which was incidentally also used by AEW.

#5 Will WWE make a play to sign MJF?

MJF is currently one of the biggest heels in AEW, and the 25-year-old star will continue to be a mainstay in the company for the next few years.

However, MJF's exemplary work would naturally make him a hot target once he becomes a free agent, but will the AEW star entertain outside offers? He surely will.

MJF recently spoke to Steel Chair Magazine, where the wrestler addressed his future at AEW and what could happen after his contract expires.

MJF noted that AEW "runs deep in him," and he is completely invested in his work and vision for the company. However, MJF is also an intelligent businessman, and he is willing to listen to deals outside AEW once the time is right.

"Don't get me wrong, AEW runs deep in me; I don't want to leave, but I am a businessman at the end of the day, and I can't help myself if somebody's got an offer for me, I'm going to listen to it," MJF said.

MJF's AEW deal doesn't end until July 2024, but will WWE be interested in snapping up his services when the time comes or even before that date?

Dave Meltzer reported at the start of April that several top AEW wrestlers would be eligible to sign elsewhere in late 2022. Meltzer noted that there could be some movement as many prominent AEW stars will get massive offers from WWE.

While Tony Khan can retain his talents, WWE will surely be keeping a close eye on a few AEW talents and their respective contract statuses.

"Some will (go back and forth). People are going to go, so far it's been; I mean, I guess it's all been in one direction, right? No one from AEW that was any good wasn't signed for multiple years, so no one is going to be due until probably late 2022," Meltzer said. "At that point, there could be some movement. I don't know about the top executive guys, you know, I don't see them going, but you never know. You never know where people's minds are and things like that. As far as other guys they are going to get, some of those guys are going to get real big offers. But you know, Tony may keep them, and you know, I mean, it's going to be a story when the time comes."

MJF could be one of the AEW stars targeted by WWE, but there's still a long way to go until that potentially happens.

