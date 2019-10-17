WWE Rumor Roundup: Top Superstar not turning heel, veteran fired from the company, exciting new signings - 16th October 2019

Paul Heyman/Maria Manic

We are back again with another stacked edition of the Daily WWE Rumor Roundup.

While today's offering has a special emphasis on Eric Bischoff and his surprising exit from the company, we have also managed to gather stories about various other Superstars.

There were big updates regarding the immediate future of Seth Rollins. The status of the RAW roster after the Draft and Paul Heyman's favourites on the brand were also brought to light.

WWE's apparent attempt at purchasing a popular promotion overseas was also a major talking point today.

Two talented female Superstars, who recently signed up with WWE, are also expected to begin their tenure with the company. In addition to that, another female wrestler from Ring of Honor was given a WWE Tryout after her contract with ROH came to an end.

We end the roundup by answering all the questions surrounding the absence of The Usos and Naomi from the Draft.

#1. Plans for Seth Rollins; no heel turn in the works

We have three important points to note about Seth Rollins today.

Firstly, the Beastslayer is expected to be removed from the 10-Man Tag Team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair, scheduled to happen at Crown Jewel. WWE will reportedly remove Rollins and announce a new team captain, which will free him up for his singles match against Bray Wyatt.

Rollins will take on The Fiend in a Falls Count Anywhere match with the Universal title on the line at Crown Jewel on October 31st in Saudi Arabia.

Regarding Rollins' character, it was also reported via Wrestling Observer that WWE currently has no plans of turning the Universal Champion heel.

A possible heel turn was teased this week when Rollins burned down the Firefly Fun House in the closing segment of RAW. Many believed it to be a double turn of sorts, but that isn't the case.

Rollins is set to be the company's top babyface going forward.

It was also revealed by NYCB Live that Rollins and The Fiend will have a match on the RAW after Crown Jewel as well, which would happen inside the Steel Cage.

