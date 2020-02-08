WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon dislikes popular Superstar, Company to prevent former World Champion from wrestling - 7th February 2020

Today's lineup is as stacked as ever with the best rumors from the bustling world of the WWE.

This week was mostly dominated by takeaways from WWE's Q4 earnings conference call but beyond the business side of the product, there were many other movers and shakers across the company.

We have a contract dispute, possible departures, reports of backstage heat on a Superstar, a shocking in-ring return, and new WWE signings. Oh yes, packed to the brim!

So, let's not waste any more time and take a look at biggest speculation coming out of the rumor mill.

#8. Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon dislike a Superstar

Brock Lesnar's animosity towards Matt Riddle was brought to light after the two Superstars had a backstage altercation at the recently concluded Royal Rumble PPV.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that even Vince McMahon is not a big fan of Riddle. The WWE boss doesn't like the fact that the King of Bros disrespects the hierarchy by challenging Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on social media.

Meltzer noted the following:

Regarding social media, the issues with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his social media posts and challenges. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has tremendous pull with Vince. Vince also sees him as an outside guy and feels Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.

#7. Contract updates on The Revival

The Revival want out and the tag team are firm on their stand. Dave Meltzer stated that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson asked for their releases again this week and the WWE offered them another improved deal, which was turned down by the Superstars.

Meltzer noted that the contracts of the Superstars expired months ago and the company tacked on extra time on their deals as they were both out of action due to injuries. Meltzer added that they could be free agents in April.

The Revival asked for their release again this past week. WWE greatly increased their offer for a new five-year deal and after getting the offer, they turned it down and asked for their release. At this point, they haven’t been released. Their deals would have expired some months back but they’ve had time tacked on due to each member being out with injuries, but I believe they would be clear around April.

Fightful provided an update stating that while Dawson's contract will end in April, Wilder will still have a few more months to see out as he spent more time on the sidelines.

