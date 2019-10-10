WWE Rumor Roundup: Vince McMahon has no control over a Superstar, 5-time World Champion to retire sooner than later - 9th October 2019

Vince McMahon/ SmackDown roster

We're back once again with our daily rumor roundup. We've gathered eight of the biggest stories that have been talked about in the rumor mills and some of the names that have been mentioned today include Edge, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

The WWE Draft will take place this Friday and there was quite a surprising backstage update regarding the same.

We were also provided with new information regarding the potential in-ring return of Edge. Jeff Hardy was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

You may have been wondering about Samoa Joe's absence. We now know the reason behind his sudden disappearance.

Crown Jewel was also spoken about backstage and the latest word on the PPV doesn't sound all that promising.

It was also revealed that a certain WWE Superstar enjoys creative freedom and even Vince McMahon, surprisingly, has minimal control over the top talent in question.

Finally, a decorated former World Champion revealed his intentions to face Roman Reigns.

Today's roundup is loaded!

#1 Brock Lesnar calls the shots, not Vince McMahon

As enraging as the statement above may sound, that is the reality. The Beast Incarnate has incredible power backstage.

Dave Meltzer spoke about the relationship between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon and revealed that the current WWE Champion is the one who calls the shots when it comes to his own storylines and even Vince McMahon won't have his way.

Lesnar reportedly loses the feuds he wants to lose and is the only Superstar who can get away with anything backstage.

Here's what Meltzer had to say:

Whether he’s a babyface or a heel, Brock’s only going so far for the team. Brock’s not gonna like… when it comes to Brock and Vince, people hate this, but when it comes to Brock and Vince — Brock is the one who calls the shots, not Vince and Brock can get away with anything and people hate hearing that. In the end, it’s still Vince’s company, but Brock isn’t doing anything that Brock doesn’t want to do. Every program, when he loses he wants to lose… every program, that’s just how it is you know it’s an interesting thing. H/t Credit: Sportskeeda

Lesnar became a 5-time WWE Champion recently when he defeated Kofi Kingston in seven seconds at the SmackDown Premiere on Fox. He is expected to take on Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship on October 31st.

