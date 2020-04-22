The Rock

The Rock wants big WrestleMania match

The Rock has seemingly accepted Roman Reigns' challenge for a match at WrestleMania and now it is all up to WWE to make things happen. The People's Champion confirmed on his Instagram live that he was open to returning to face Reigns at the Show of Shows.

He also added that it was tough to turn down Vince McMahon and that could be a hint of things to come.

Is The Rock vs. Roman Reigns possibile? Yeah, I think anything is possible. Sure, of course. I'm always open and you know that's the cool thing about the world of professional wrestling. There is adaptability to wrestling and you know, you never say never in the world of pro wrestling.

You never say no with Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in business for a very very long time and a very very close friend and confidant. Yeah, so you never so no. I think for something like that to happen, the venue would have to be right. I think the business model would have to be right (laughs). But I'm very close to Roman, that's family to me. We'll see.

WrestleMania 37 is set to take place in Los Angeles and there are already rumors about The Rock being a part of it.