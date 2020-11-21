From Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre's contract signing segment to several other RAW Superstars appearing on the Blue brand, this week's edition of WWE SmackDown featured many contrasting moments.

The go-home episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series had a few questionable booking blunders made throughout the show. The Blue brand generally puts on better episodes than the Red brand each week, but the credit goes to RAW for doing a better job this week.

That being said, SmackDown did include some good moments that were sprinkled in bits and pieces, and it wasn't a bad episode at all, it's just that it could have been a better one as a whole.

Here are the five biggest news stories from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown (November 20, 2020).

#5: Sami Zayn engaged in some smack talk about The Undertaker on WWE SmackDown

While teams like The Street Profits and The New Day paid their respective tributes to The Undertaker at the beginning of the show, a skeptical Sami Zayn interrupted New Day along with three other heel Superstars.

Zayn brilliantly annoyed everyone by bringing up that The Undertaker's retirement is only an excuse to prevent the Intercontinental Champion from dominating The Deadman, but he did speak the truth with regards to focusing on the matches instead of The Phenom's Final Farewell at Survivor Series. Sami Zayn is truly the Larry David of WWE, isn't he?

An impromptu eight-man tag team match was made official, as Zayn teamed up with King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to face The New Day and Street Profits.

While Zayn intentionally kept himself out of this match, he ended up getting pinned by The Street Profits at the end. This was certainly an unusual booking decision.

Perhaps Zayn was booked to take the pin so that there is added conflict when it comes to the chasm of in-ring strength between Bobby Lashley and Sami Zayn, just before their clash at Survivor Series.

Could The Undertaker confront Sami Zayn at WWE Survivor Series 2020 based on the comments Zayn made on this week's SmackDown?