We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight, with Roman Reigns announcing the next Tribal Chief. Randy Orton made his Royal Rumble challenge, while Carmelo Hayes got a big win on his SmackDown debut!

Carmelo Hayes def. Grayson Waller

Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

Asuka & Kairi Sane def. Michin & Zelina Vega

Randy Orton def. Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. We got a recap of Randy Orton and LA Knight's promo from last week before

Roman said he was there to celebrate and announced that Solo Sikoa would be the next in line to become the Tribal Chief.

Jimmy Uso is not happy with the Tribal Cheif's decision

Jimmy Uso looked disappointed that Roman hadn't picked him up before Randy Orton showed up. Orton said he had been waiting 18 months for this moment and challenged Reigns to a title match at Royal Rumble.

It looks like Randy Orton will face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

Roman replied that Randy hadn't done anything to deserve the match and told him to get to the back of the line. The Tribal Chief added that it wasn't 2007 and would permanently retire Orton if they ever fought again.

Randy said that Roman had evolved into a legend for sure, but Orton will forever be the Legend Killer. He went for the RKO, but Roman dodged it before looking scared. Orton said Roman might have "cr*pped his pants" before adding "Daddy's back" and walking out.

The Legend Killer is back!

WWE SmackDown Results (December 15, 2023): Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller - United States Title Tournament match

Carmelo Hayes made his SmackDown debut and had the early advantage before trying for a quick pin. Waller kicked out but took a Rana before Melo hit the Fade Away. Carmelo hit a Springboard Dive and sent Waller outside, but he returned before it looked like Melo may have hurt his knee off a top rope move.

Waller hit a modified Stretch Muffler DDT from the middle rope before Carmelo came back with a superkick and a springboard DDT. Waller went for the rolling cutter before heading up top for the Nothing But Net leg drop and picked up the win on SmackDown's first match.

Result: Carmelo Hayes def. Grayson Waller

Carmelo Hayes picked up a big win on his SmackDown debut

Grade: B+

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory - United States Championship Tournament match on WWE SmackDown

Owens had a cast on his arm but managed to get the first takedown and hit a senton before Theory fled the ring. Owens hit a cannonball from the apron before tossing him back in the ring but got jawed on the ropes.

Theory got a brainbuster on the apron before KO hit some off-hand strikes and stomped on Theory for a bit. Owens got a near fall off a DDT before Theory came back with a big Spanish Fly from the middle rope.

KO countered a superplex before taking a rolling blockbuster from Theory. Austin was hung up in the Tree of Woe before KO hit a cannonball and a senton for another near fall.

Theory countered the stunner and stomped on KO's injured arm against the steel steps before Owens knocked him out with the cast and picked up the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory

With that match, the semi-finals of the US Title tournament are now set

Grade: A

Backstage on SmackDown, Roman was upset that Randy ruined his celebration, and Jimmy Uso said that Solo should be able to handle him now that he was the Tribal Heir. He was unhappy with the decision.

Reigns replied that Jimmy should be able to take him out alone, and the latter replied with 'Yeet,' which the Tribal Chief was visibly annoyed with. Jimmy then said 'No Yeet' and left before SmackDown moved on.

Roman Reigns disapproves of the Yeet.

Carmelo walked up to Owens backstage and said he needed to win the US Title tournament way more than anyone else.

Carmelo Hayes says he needs to win the US Title tournament

We learned that Charlotte had injured her knee in the match against Asuka last week and would be out for nine months.

We got a video promo from Damage CTRL bragging about taking out Charlotte and announcing that Bayley would take down Rhea Ripley after winning the Royal Rumble.

Bayley just announced her entry in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Asuka & Kairi Sane vs. Michin & Zelina Vega on WWE SmackDown

Asuka and Kairi Sane were making their entrance for the match when Michin and Zelina Vega attacked them. Back after a break, the match was underway, and Sane got a big backhand before Vega was caught in the Asuka Lock.

Michin came in and got a big powerbomb, but Sane broke up the pin. Vega went after Sane but got dropped on the announce desk before Dakota Kai showed up and ran distraction as Bayley took Michin out from the apron. Sane came back with the insane elbow and picked up the win.

Result: Asuka & Kairi Sane def. Michin & Zelina Vega

Damage CTRL picked up a big win thanks to Bayley and Dakota

Grade: B

Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Randy took the match outside right away and dropped Jimmy on the announce desk twice before locking him in a submission hold in the ring. Jimmy returned with strikes on the ropes and blocked the draping DDT before tossing Orton outside.

After a break, Randy got the DDT and set up for the RKO when Solo Sikoa showed up. LA Knight came out after Solo and dodged the spike before taking him down, while Randy got the RKO in the ring and picked up the win.

Result: Randy Orton def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B+

Roman Reigns ran in after the match and took down LA Knight from behind before running at Randy in the ring. Reigns and Jimmy teamed up on Randy and took him down before Knight and Solo returned, and the brawl continued.

AJ Styles made his return and caught Roman from behind with the Phenomenal Forearm. He joined Randy and Knight as they ejected the Bloodline from the ring! As the Bloodline were on their way out, AJ Styles hit a big lariat and took down LA Knight before walking away.

AJ Styles is back!

