We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with Jey Uso facing off with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman while we got a big Women's Title match in the main event.

Pretty Deadly def. Brawling Brutes

Bayley def. Zelina Vega

Santos Escobar won the Fatal-Four-Way and will face Austin Theory in a title match.

Bianca Belair def. Asuka via DQ

Bianca Belair kicked off SmackDown and said she was tired of being overlooked for the title match. She said she would get her revenge tonight before being interrupted by Charlotte.

Charlotte said that even she was inspired by her little monologue and was ready to face the winner of tonight's title match at SummerSlam.

Sheamus and Prince kicked off the match, and Holland was tagged in early on with the Brutes in control. Holland took out both opponents before tagging Sheamus back in for 10 Beats of the Bodhran.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly was in control, and Sheamus was isolated in the ring. Prince took out Holland before Sheamus could get the tag, and Kit took a big boot to the face.

Sheamus finally made the tag, and Ridge came in with some big moves, but Prince took the cover off the turnbuckles. Holland charged at them in the corner, but the Deadly sidestepped, and Ridge ran into the metal before Prince got the pin.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Brawling Brutes

Grade: B

In a short promo, Grayson Waller talked about The Rock and how even he was impressed with Waller.

Charlotte was on her way out but realized that Bayley and IYO SKY might come out during the women's title match to interfere and cash in, so she decided to stay.

Zelina Vega vs. Bayley on SmackDown

Bayley started strong and attacked Vega immediately before sending her outside and to the announce desk. The latter countered a move on the apron before returning with a Meteora and a near fall.

Bayley grabbed Vega's slippers, but Vega snatched them back before Bayley hit her with the Rose Plant and picked up the win.

Result: Bayley def. Zelina Vega

As Damage CTRL were on their way out, Shotzi showed up on the Titantron and said she wasn't scared while shaving her head. Bayley looked very concerned before SmackDown moved on.

Grade: C

Jey Uso was out next and said that brothers are okay, but twins have a special bond. He feels Jimmy's pain and never thought it would come from family.

Jey said that Solo Sikoa was the little brother and would get another beating if he tried anything else.

Solo and Paul Heyman came out and stepped into the ring while Heyman explained that Sikoa was there to keep the peace and would not attack Jey.

Heyman added that Roman and Jey would meet next week on SmackDown to discuss their upcoming match before claiming that Jimmy was in the hospital only because of Jey.

He brought up The Usos' parents and said they would never forgive him for putting Jimmy in the hospital before Solo took the mic. Solo said it was all on Jey, and he would never forgive him before Jey attacked him.

Jey superkicked Solo out of the ring before staring down Heyman. Solo came back but missed the Spike before Jey sent him out again, took down Heyman with a superkick, and hit Sikoa with a big dive to the outside.

Jey had a steel chair and was about to hit Heyman, but Solo came back and took the chair shots before escaping with Heyman.

AJ Styles vs. Grayson Waller vs. Santos Escobar vs. Butch on SmackDown - Fatal-Four-Way US Title Invitational

Waller went outside to taunt Austin Theory before Butch came in with a dive off the barricades and took him out. AJ and Escobar were fighting in the ring, and AJ took Santos down before Butch joined him to trade submission holds.

Waller came back and tried for a double pin before taking a big boot from Santos. Styles got a takedown off a Pele kick before the match slowed down. Waller and Escobar were on the ropes when AJ and Butch joined in for double superplexes, but it ended on the Sunset Flip triple powerbomb from Santos.

Butch took Waller out with a moonsault to the outside before Santos came in with a dive on Butch. Styles got the Phenomenal Forearm before setting up for the Styles Clash. Karrion Kross showed up on the Titantron and was strangling Karl Anderson.

AJ headed out to save his teammate while Waller got the rolling cutter on Butch in the ring. Santos came in with the splash on Waller and picked up the win.

Result: Santos Escobar won the Fatal-Four-Way and will face Austin Theory in a title match

Grade: B+

The Street Profits were waiting in the parking lot when a limo pulled up with seven-time champion Bobby Lashley in a suit. The Profits got into the car, and they drove off.

LA Knight was out next and said he was overlooked for a spot on the US Title Invitational but was still aiming to get the title from Theory.

Asuka (c) vs. Bianca Belair - WWE Women's Title match on SmackDown

Bianca was in control early on as Bayley and IYO showed up in the front row. Asuka dodged the KOD before Charlotte joined the crowd to watch the match. Belair got some big moves in but was caught in the Asuka Lock.

Bianca got out of it and was sent outside, where she managed to KOD Asuka on the announce desk. Bayley and IYO headed to ringside to interfere, and Charlotte took Bayley out with a big boot.

IYO took Charlotte down and got in a shouting match with Belair before Charlotte returned with a spear, but SKY sidestepped, and Bianca took the move. IYO struck Charlotte with the MITB briefcase as she and Bayley planned to cash in.

Asuka was down in the ring but got up and hit Bayley with the Blue Mist before escaping.

Result: Bianca Belair def. Asuka via DQ on SmackDown

Grade: B