The Street Profits were backstage before SmackDown and they hyped Survivor Series and The Undertaker's farewell before Big E snuck up on them, pretending to be The Deadman. The Profits talked about beating The New Day on Sunday before E announced that the New Day was there on SmackDown.

The New Day kicked things off in the ring and were going to talk about the Undertaker but Sami Zayn came out to mock The Deadman. Sami said The Undertaker was retiring because he was afraid of Zayn after he had been looking to pay him back for the Chokeslam that he took for no reason.

Sami demanded they talk about him instead and Woods & Kofi mocked him. King Corbin was the next one out and had an issue with the New Day being on SmackDown, or as Corbin calls it, "his show".

The ring is starting to FILL UP on #SmackDown... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ANyhJUfKt8 — WWE (@WWE) November 21, 2020

Ziggler and Roode came out next and they had a score to settle with the New Day. Roode and Ziggler wanted a title match and Woods & Kofi manage to convince Corbin & Sami to fight Roode & Ziggler for a title opportunity.

The Street Profits came out and wiped out the two challenging teams before joining the New Day for an eight-man tag match on SmackDown.

The New Day & The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn, King Corbin, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler on SmackDown

We returned from commercials to see The Street Profits dominating the match before Ziggler took control with a kick and tagged in Roode. Roode was in trouble as the New Day traded tags before Woods and Corbin were in the ring.

Woods reversed a chokeslam before tagging in Ford. Montez hit a standing moonsault before Kofi came in for a crossbody but took out Ford by accident.