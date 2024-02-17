The Rock was seen entering the building before WWE SmackDown kicked off with the night's first match between Kevin Owens and Dominik Mysterio.

Roman Reigns and The Rock showed up, while Bron Breakker signed with the Blue Brand tonight on SmackDown.

Kevin Owens def. Dominik Mysterio

Tiffany Stratton def. Zelina Vega

Authors of Pain def. Beau Morris & Javier Bernal

Logan Paul def. The Miz

Naomi def. Alba Fyre

Mysterio headed outside early on but took a hip toss as he came back to the ring. R-Truth showed up and ran distraction, allowing Dom to take control by tossing KO into the steel steps.

After a break, KO got a big lariat and a cannonball before Dom tried for the Three Amigos. Owens countered the suplexes but missed the Stunner before taking the 619.

Dom wanted Truth to get him a steel chair, but the latter got it and set it up on the floor before sitting on it. The distraction allowed KO to get the pop-up powerbomb for the win.

Result: Kevin Owens def. Dominik Mysterio

Grade: B

Drew McIntyre was backstage when LA Knight told him he would 'steal his moment' once more at Elimination Chamber. Drew said Knight was insecure, and the latter reminded McIntyre that he hadn't held a title recently.

British Strong Style was backstage and considered renaming the group to New Catch Republic. Dominik Mysterio showed up and challenged them to a tag match against Judgment Day, and Tyler Bate accepted it, saying that they would face Dom and R-Truth.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Zelina Vega - Elimination Chamber Qualifier match on WWE SmackDown

Legato Del Fantasma was at ringside and ran distraction early on, letting Stratton hit some big moves, including an elbow drop. Zelina got a near fall of a DDT before hitting an Alabama Slam but then walked out to fight Elektra Lopez at ringside.

Stratton used the distraction to hit a spinebuster before winning with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Zelina Vega

Grade: B-

The Original Club was backstage, and Anderson got into an argument with AJ Styles, saying that he had forgotten what they stood for before getting smacked in the face.

IYO SKY and the Kabuki Warriors were in a promo to talk about embarrassing Bayley at WrestleMania while also exacting revenge on Dakota Kai.

Authors of Pain vs. Beau Morris & Javier Bernal on WWE SmackDown

AOP took on two NXT stars who were making their SmackDown debuts. Akam got Javier with slams and clotheslines before Beau was isolated in the ring and got the same treatment.

AOP hit the super collider and the neckbreaker/powerbomb combo for the win.

Result: Authors of Pain def. Beau Morris & Javier Bernal

Grade: C

Logan Paul was in a backstage interview and said he would be a double champion after winning the Elimination Chamber.

The Miz vs. Logan Paul - Elimination Chamber Qualifier match on WWE SmackDown

Logan was in control early on and got some big moves, including a crossbody from the ropes. The Miz returned with strikes and kicks in the corner before taking him down with a lariat.

Paul dropped Miz on the apron and hit a big splash before we headed for a break. On SmackDown, Miz returned with another clothesline and then the flatliner for a near fall.

Logan blocked the Skull Crushing Finale, but Miz got the codebreaker in the corner. Miz went after Paul's injured knee before the latter got a jab to the eyes while the ref was distracted and hit the SKF himself for a near fall.

Logan was caught in the Figure-Four leglock before the Maverick got brass knuckles from his friend in the front row. Miz took Logan down from behind before the two headed back to the ring, and Paul managed to hit another SKF for the win.

Result: Logan Paul def. The Miz

Grade: A-

Naomi vs. Alba Fyre - Elimination Chamber Qualifier match on WWE SmackDown

Naomi was in control early on and hit a big leg drop before Fyre rolled out of the ring. Isla Dawn ran distraction from ringside and allowed Fyre to hit a strike from behind, but the latter got sent into the steel steps.

Back inside, Naomi hit a big headscissors and a bulldog for a near fall before getting a big dive. Fyre got a big move in the corner for a near fall before a cheap shot from Dawn saw Naomi almost take the Gory Bomb.

Naomi dodged the move and locked in a submission hold for the win.

Result: Naomi def. Alba Fyre

Grade: B

Backstage, Dakota was worried about IYO and the Kabuki Warriors and wanted Bayley's help. Bayley said that she was too busy and couldn't help her before walking away.

Nick Aldis came next and announced that NXT Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker was no longer a free agent and was now signed to SmackDown.

Roman Reigns was out next with the Bloodline and trashed Utah and Salt Lake City before talking about The Rock, who would show up shortly. The Rock showed up and said that tonight's attendance was record-breaking but called them all trailer-trash.

The Rock was going off at the crowd, and they booed him before mocking Cody Rhodes. He asked what Cody's story was and reminded us that Roman had already beaten him once.

The Rock called the fans spoiled and entitled before saying that he would do everything in his power to make sure Roman wins at WrestleMania so that he could end Rhodes' story. He then did the "If you smell" line but ended it with, "What the Bloodline is cooking," before SmackDown went off the air.

