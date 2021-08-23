WWE SummerSlam 2021 - 5 biggest takeaways from the show

WWE SummerSlam 2021 delivered a night of fun action, with the superstars stepping up when they had to. The company promoted this event on the same level as WrestleMania. It took place from a sold-out Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of 51,326 fans and had a massive card filled with headline encounters.

From top to bottom, the SummerSlam 2021 lineup had a little something for everyone. Titles were on the line, personal differences were settled, and significant returns occurred. However, there were a few questionable booking decisions, as has become commonplace for fans.

With the biggest party of the summer finally in the books, it is an ideal time to highlight the highs and the lows of what was an insane evening from the biggest promotion in the business. In this article, let's look back on the five biggest takeaways from WWE SummerSlam 2021.

#5 No one does huge stadium shows quite like the WWE (WWE SummerSlam 2021)

WWE SummerSlam 2021 was the first pay-per-view outside of WrestleMania in a stadium since SummerSlam 1992 at Wembley Stadium. The Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was a beautiful location that added gravitas to the evening's event, with everything feeling more enormous than usual.

Everything from the opening bell to the shots of the mass audience made the event feel a lot bigger post the ThunderDome era. WWE has always delivered bombastic stadium shows with lights, visuals, and grand entrances, and Summerslam 2021 was no different. The entranceway was unique and allowed for simple yet effective introductions for the superstars throughout the night.

The highlight of all the entrances had to be Edge's Brood throwback ahead of his bout with Seth Rollins. The fire engulfed around him, and then the smooth transition into his usual theme song was so well done and felt like an unforgettable moment. The ringwork looked just as impressive with so many fans in the crowd. It gave the feeling that WWE was indeed a hot promotion.

The Las Vegas crowd was vocal for the entire night and added a lot to this event. They reacted positively to title changes and surprise returns, making the superstars feel that much bigger. SummerSlam 2021 was just further proof that when WWE is fully committed to presenting a significant event, no one does it quite like them.

