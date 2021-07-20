WWE SummerSlam 2021: Full match-card predictions

After an immensely successful Money in the Bank, we are headed next towards WWE's second-biggest show of the year, SummerSlam 2021. The pay-per-view is set to take place on August 21, 2021, live from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The build-up to WWE SummerSlam 2021 has already begun, and from the looks of it, we are in for a star-studded match card. Earlier reports even suggested that Vince McMahon wants to make this year's SummerSlam almost as big, if not bigger, than WrestleMania.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same. How excited are you about the show?

#10 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam

One of the matches almost confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is Goldberg challenging Bobby Lashley for his WWE Championship. The WWE Hall of Famer made his return on this week's Monday Night RAW after Lashley defeated Keith Lee. In his typical style, he laid out the challenge to the WWE Champion.

While the WWE Universe isn't really happy to see him get yet another title shot, no one can deny that the former Universal Champion is still a huge draw. One can never rule out a Goldberg victory, but the ideal route would be for him to put over Bobby Lashley as he did with Drew McIntyre at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Prediction: Bobby Lashley retains

#9 AJ Styles and Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam

The dynamic tag team of Randy Orton and Riddle has been one of the best parts of RAW recently. Unfortunately, Orton has been missing from RAW for quite some time now but hopefully, he will be back soon.

Considering the massive popularity of RK-Bro, the two might get a RAW Tag Team Championship shot at WWE SummerSlam 2021. AJ Styles and Omos won the titles at WrestleMania but their title reign hasn't really been memorable. If WWE books this match, Orton and Riddle will be the favorites to win the titles.

Prediction: Randy Orton and Riddle become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Edited by Kaushik Das