8 WWE Superstars that have won awards outside of wrestling

The WWE Universe has seen wrestlers from different walks of life make it big in the company. Over the years, several athletes and stars belonging to other fields have made their way to WWE.

Roman Reigns, Baron Corbin and Goldberg are a few of the top names who once tried their hands at a football career. Ronda Rousey and Pat McAfee made a name for themselves in other sports before entering the wrestling ring as well.

Former WWE Superstar Mickie James’ award-winning music career has also helped her make it big outside the wrestling world.

Currently, several versatile superstars in WWE have won awards for their work outside the ring. These individuals have shone above the rest in different fields thanks to their hard work and charisma.

Take a look at eight WWE Superstars who have won awards outside of the wrestling industry.

#8 Former WWE NXT Superstar Pat McAfee

In April 2021, Pat McAfee became a color commentator on WWE SmackDown to add a new dimension to the commentary team. Before his move to SmackDown, McAfee competed in a couple of matches on WWE NXT.

McAfee is best known for his career in American football outside the wrestling industry. Before joining the WWE, McAfee earned two Pro Bowls (2014, 2016) and an All-Pro in 2014. McAfee was awarded the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Punter of the Decade for his achievements in pro-football.

In 2020, the WWE commentator also won the Tony Bruno Award at the Barrett Sports Media Summit. Tony Bruno was all praise for the football punter who has made a big name for himself on the field:

“I don’t really know Pat all that well, we go back-and-forth on Twitter, but I’ve admired him since he was a player. He’s one of those guys that everyone went to after the game to get comments from. A lot of players don’t like to talk and I think Pat, as a punter especially, pretty much showed the world the punters are football players too. Pat has emerged, and you kind of knew right away, that his future after football was going to be in broadcasting. Now that we’ve seen him in broadcasting, we’re starting to see just how bright he’s going to be.”

While McAfee is currently away from the wrestling ring, his talent could bring him back to it very soon. He could reignite his rivalry with Adam Cole or compete against Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre on the main roster.

1 / 7 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham