WWE Survivor Series 2020 - 5 possible finishes for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

As WWE has often done over the last few years with Survivor Series, the match-up that was previously advertised is not the bout that will actually happen. In order to spice things up and keep fans on their toes, WWE has had big title changes prior to the annual November event. In 2018, Daniel Bryan defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship, leading to a showdown with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

And even this year, both Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were a part of the RAW Women's team but were then both replaced by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce on the latest episode of the Red brand. On the most recent episodes of both RAW and SmackDown, we had title matches for the RAW tag team titles, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWE Championship.

Before this week, Roman Reigns was slated to clash with Randy Orton. It was a match-up that we have seen before and it had a strange heel vs. heel dynamic. But once Drew McIntyre showed up on SmackDown last week, it seemed as if that pairing would change. After the main event on Monday, it indeed changed. So now that the two respective Champions will be facing off, who has the advantage? Here are five possible finishes for the Survivor Series contest pitting Universal Champion Roman Reigns against WWE Champion McIntyre.

#5 Roman Reigns wins clean at WWE Survivor Series

The Universal Champion

While a double count-out or double disqualification would protect both men, a definitive fall is more likely. Reigns won the Universal Championship at Payback on August 30th. He won the title after a hiatus of about five months. He's been booked dominantly as the Tribal Chief and top star of the Blue brand.

McIntyre dethroned The Beast at WrestleMania 36 after winning this year's Royal Rumble. He also eliminated Brock Lesnar in the Rumble and has joined the likes of Reigns and Seth Rollins as one of the top stars in WWE. There are a lot of potential moving parts that could play into this match. Those will be explored on the other slides.

A clean win by Reigns would likely hurt The Scottish Psychopath, but it is still a possible outcome. The Big Dog has consistently been booked as the top star in all of WWE so he could easily pick up a win via pin-fall after a Spear. Will it simply come down to The Tribal Chief and The Scottish Psychopath? We'll have to wait and see.