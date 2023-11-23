In 1987, WWE introduced the wrestling world to Survivor Series, which is currently one of the oldest-running premium live events the company holds on an annual basis. Survivor Series is the second longest-running premium event in WWE history, second only to WrestleMania.

Survivor Series is one of the original "Big Four" events, which also include WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and The Royal Rumble. This event is held during Thanksgiving weekend and is typically highlighted by at least one traditional Survivor Series Match.

Throughout the history of the Survivor Series event, there have been many iconic moments that will be remembered for generations to come. With that said, some moments have been forgotten by many fans.

Today, we look at some of those forgotten moments. Here is our list of four Survivor Series moments that fans might have forgotten.

#4 - 1990 WWE Survivor Series: The debut of The Gobbledy Gooker!

Fans react as The Goobledy Gooker hatches from a giant egg!

The 1990 Survivor Series was historic for more than one reason. The main reason this event was so memorable was because it featured the on-air debut of The Undertaker. This would be the beginning of one of the greatest careers in WWE history. Taker would formally end his Hall of Fame career at the same event 30 years later.

Aside from The Undertaker's debut, there was another moment that many fans may have forgotten about. In the weeks leading up to the 1990 Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWF officials began showing segments featuring a giant egg.

There were rumors about what the egg signified, but all speculation came to a halt at Survivor Series when the egg hatched and The Gobbledy Gooker was revealed. Hector Guerrero was the original superstar who portrayed The Gooker.

#3 - Mr. Fuji turns on Demolition at the 1988 Survivor Series

Mr. Fuji betrays Ax and Smash!

During the historic mainstream explosion that WWE experienced in the 80s, there were some iconic tag teams, with Demolition being one of the greatest. With Mr. Fuji in their corner, Ax and Smash became one of the most destructive and intimidating tag teams in pro wrestling history.

Leading into the 1988 Survivor Series pay-per-view event, Demolition was embroiled in a feud with The Powers of Pain. Both tag teams were featured in the main event 10-on-10 traditional Survivor Series match. It was in this very match that Mr. Fuji turned on Demolition and aligned himself with The Powers of Pain.

Following the betrayal of Mr. Fuji, Demolition turned babyface, as The Powers of Pain and their new corner man became the new villains of WWF. It's also worth noting that despite being one of the most successful tag teams of all time, Ax and Smash are still not in the WWE Hall of Fame.

#2 - The SHIELD makes their destructive debut at the 2012 Survivor Series

Roman, Seth, and Dean's chaotic main roster debut!

The main event of the 2012 Survivor Series event featured a triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. CM Punk was defending his title against Ryback and John Cena.

Towards the end of the match, a mysterious trio surfaced, clad in all-black combat attire. This trio would turn out to be The SHIELD. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose made up this stable, which would come to aid CM Punk, assisting him in retaining his championship.

In the aftermath of Survivor Series, The SHIELD went on to become one of the greatest factions in professional wrestling history. They would give fans many memorable moments, one of which was the legendary feud they had with The Wyatt Family.

It's also worth noting that all three members of The SHIELD have become successful singles stars, winning major championships on their own.

#1 - Big Show causes Drake Maverick to urinate on himself!

Big show frightened Maverick so much that he wet himself

Drake Maverick is a 20+ year vet of the wrestling business who established himself during his time with IMPACT Wrestling. During his time with IMPACT, he was known as Rockstar Spud and is probably best known for his role in Team Dixie. Spud portrayed an antagonistic advocate for Dixie Carter during the height of her storyline.

Drake signed with WWE in late 2017 and became one of the key components of the company's attempt at revamping the cruiserweight division. He would later align himself with The Authors of Pain as the tag team's manager. It was at the 2018 Survivor Series event that Drake would create one of the most embarrassing moments in WWE history when he urinated on himself as Big Show wrapped his hands around Maverick's neck.

During an interview on Table Talk with D-Von, Drake revealed that he wet himself on purpose, citing that he wanted to show Vince McMahon and his other superiors how committed he was to his craft. Drake also claimed he wore grey pants and no underwear so that the incident would be visible to the fans in attendance, as well as those watching on television.