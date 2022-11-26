WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022: Edge and Beth Phoenix Return and 3 more unlikely outcomes that would surprise everyone

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place tonight, and there is a lot to like on the match card, albeit only five matches have been officially booked for the show.

The Men's and Women's WarGames matches are happening for the first time on the main roster, and chances are these spectacles will be given ample time at the event. Elsewhere on the card, Ronda Rousey and Seth Rollins will defend their respective titles, while AJ Styles will look to settle the score with Finn Bálor.

Read on as we discuss some unlikely outcomes that would surprise the WWE Universe all over the world.

#4. Roman Reigns gets pinned for the first time since 2019

To say Roman Reigns has been on a roll would be an understatement, as he has consistently been the best thing in pro wrestling since winning the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. He is bulletproof, and the last time he took a fall was way back in 2019 at the TLC Premium Live Event, at the hands of Baron Corbin.

However, this elite status as the Undisputed Champion means that The Tribal Chief is a man with a target on his back. Kevin Owens, on a recent episode of RAW, made it clear that he is gunning for the world championship. Drew McIntyre and Reigns were last seen at WWE Clash at the Castle earlier this year, with the latter narrowly escaping defeat thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference.

Could either one of them, or even Sheamus, who is presented as the one leading the pack against The Bloodline in the WarGames match, pin The Tribal Chief and establish themselves as the new no. 1 contender for the titles?

#3. Damage CTRL prevails WarGames

Becky Lynch was revealed on WWE SmackDown as the final member

In a surprising turn of events, Becky Lynch was revealed a day before the Premium Live Event as the final member of Team Beliar in the WarGames match. With The Man's addition, it's near impossible to assume that Bayley's team stands a chance.

But this might just be a swerve. After consecutively losing championship matches to Bianca Belair in the last two Premium Live Events, Bayley and Damage CTRL could end their feud with EST by going over the latter's team.

Lynch won't be affected by the loss, owing to her star power, and she might just be the one to take the fall at the hands of Bayley, or even Rhea Ripley, as a showdown was teased between The Nightmare and the former main eventer of WrestleMania, on the go-home show of SmackDown.

#2. Edge & Beth Phoenix return to WWE for some unfinished business

Beth Phoenix's involvement led to Edge quitting his match against Finn Bálor at Extreme Rules 2022.

Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Rhea Ripley are competing at WWE Survivor Series in separate matches, and either one or both of the bouts could see interference from the WWE Hall of Famers.

The Hall of Famer couple were last seen at Extreme Rules 2022, when Edge lost to Bálor in an "I Quit" match. During the bout's closing moments, we saw Ripley hit a con-chair-to on Phoenix.

The money match here is Beth Phoenix vs. Rhea Ripley. The WWE Universe was sent into a frenzy when the two women had a face-off at the October event, and the company is smart enough to realize that a bout between the two shouldn't be missed.

Another point to note is that AJ Styles has been on a losing streak lately, while Finn Bálor can't afford a loss at this point as he has been booked strong after a long time, since his win over Edge.

It would make all the sense in the world to have The Rated-R Superstar return and cost Bálor the match, thus protecting him in the process and giving The Phenomenal One a much-needed win.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III made official

The rubber match between The Beast and The All-Mighty set to take place soon.

A recent report stated WWE's plans on having The Beast go one-on-one with GUNTHER at WrestleMania Hollywood, which means that the inevitable rubber match between the former and the All Mighty will take place sooner rather than later.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley isn’t finished with Brock Lesnar 👀 https://t.co/1R1tY3JyDs

They are now 1-1, with Lesnar's win over Lashley coming off as a fluke victory at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month.

Bobby Lashley is challenging for the United States Championship at Survivor Series tonight in a triple-threat match against Austin Theory and champion Seth Rollins. It's totally plausible that The Beast could make his presence felt at the event.

Do you see another surprising outcome possibly going to happen at the event? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to face Brock Lesnar? A WWE Hall of Famer weighs in. Click here

Poll : 0 votes