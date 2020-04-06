WWE WrestleMania 36: Ranking every match on Night 2

WrestleMania Part 2 was another fun night of wrestling, but which matches were the best?

Overall, WrestleMania 36 can be considered as a rousing success, given the circumstances.

Night 2 was a bunch of fun

WrestleMania 36 is finally in the books. Both nights were rich with fun action, good storytelling, and some amazing matches. Night 2 had some of the most anticipated matches of the entire event and after a fairly successful night 1, expectations were high for Sunday's 'Show of Shows'. There were a good number of shocking moments, without a single bad match on the card.

WWE did the best they could in the current circumstances and delivered a good WrestleMania overall, even without a crowd. But which matches shone the brightest on night 2 of the 'Showcase of the Immortals'?

Here is every match from night 2 of WrestleMania 36 ranked, from worst to best.

#9 Street Profits vs Angel Garza and Austin Theory (RAW Tag Team Championship)

What happened after the match was much more memorable

After the incredibly long Edge vs Randy Orton match, the RAW Tag Team Title match served to be a palette cleanser, with quite a lot of action pushed into 6 minutes. All four men in this match were showcased, with Montez Ford being a particular highlight.

However, by far the most interesting thing to happen in this segment came after the match was over. Ford's wife, Bianca Belair came to the Street Profits' rescue after a post-match assault led by Zelina Vega. The match was drowned by this moment and as a result, was pretty forgettable.

#8 Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

An alright encounter

Much like the RAW Tag Title match, Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley had next to no build for their WrestleMania match. It was just an excuse to get two upper midcard players on the card, while playing out like a typical TV match.

It was solid and harmless, showcasing Lashley as a powerhouse and possibly beginning a divorce storyline between him and Lana. Black did get the win, as he continues to build momentum on Monday Night RAW.

