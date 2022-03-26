WrestleMania 38 News Roundup: Top star suffers an injury, Former world champion's plans canceled due to health issues, WWE Hall of Famer teases return

WrestleMania 38 is merely days away from us and fans are excited to witness the two-night extravaganza. To get you up to speed with all the news stories that are doing the rounds about The Show of Shows, we present a special news roundup for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A multi-time world champion has revealed that there were plans for him to make an appearance at WrestleMania 38, however, those have been canceled due to his health issues. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has teased making an appearance on the show next weekend.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has accidentally given away a major spoiler for what could've been a huge surprise at The Show of Shows. Also, a current top superstar has suffered a minor injury ahead of her WrestleMania match.

Without further ado, let's dive straight into the news roundup. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same and predictions for the premium live event next weekend.

#5 Triple H's health issues canceled his WrestleMania 38 plans

14-time world champion Triple H recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition. During the interview with ESPN, he further revealed that he had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at this year's WrestleMania.

However, all those plans were canceled following his health issues last year.

"If the right thing came along, I hadn't really said much, but if the right thing came along and they wanted me to do it...I had had a conversation with Vince McMahon about doing something at WrestleMania this year in Dallas, which we had talked about and there were plans for. Obviously when this happened, it shut all that down," Triple H said.

Triple H suffered severe heart issues last year and had to undergo surgery. In the interview with ESPN, The Game revealed how serious his condition was and how bad things could have been. We are all glad he has recovered and doing well now!

#4 Trish Stratus teases an appearance at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on 102.1 The Edge in Toronto. During the conversation, she was asked about the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 38, to which she replied that she'll have her boots ready as you never know in this business.

“I always say I bring the boots with me everywhere I go,” Trish Stratus said. “Because I’ve learned... It’s like you guys, would you always bring your mics, if you never know there might be a random interview, got to have them handy, I’m assuming... I will bring my boots. Because you just never know.”

Stratus has wrestled on multiple occasions for WWE over the past few years and looks to be in great shape to compete again. She recently had a hilarious Twitter exchange with current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, teasing a feud between the two.

#3 Omos issues an open challenge

Monday Night RAW Superstar Omos has issued an open challenge to everyone in the locker room to step up and face him at WrestleMania 38 in a one-on-one match.

At this point, there is no confirmation on who his opponent would be. However, reports have suggested that it will be none other than former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty has been out of action since losing his title at Elimination Chamber last month and is recovering from an injury.

It is to be seen whether he gets cleared in time for WrestleMania 38 and how WWE books his return.

#2 Chris Jericho accidentally spoils major WrestleMania surprise

Could we see these two clash at WrestleMania 38?

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho accidentally revealed a massive WrestleMania 38 surprise during the latest episode of Talk is Jericho by confirming that Cody Rhodes is back with WWE now.

“I’m pulling back the curtain a little bit on the wrestling business,” Jericho said on Talk Is Jericho. “You’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle. You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion. How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE.”

A former AEW EVP, Cody Rhodes has been rumored to sign with WWE and compete at The Show of Shows against Seth Rollins. The latter is currently in the middle of a storyline on RAW where he has no WrestleMania match and is desperate to get one.

#1 Ronda Rousey suffers an injury ahead of WrestleMania

Sameeha @legitlynch Ronda and charlotte moving render for wrestlemania Ronda and charlotte moving render for wrestlemania https://t.co/5GXhq7u8uh

Former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently revealed during a Facebook gaming stream that she suffered a minor injury and was not feeling good.

"Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like cr*p. I’ve literally sounded like this all day," said Rousey.

Rousey returned to WWE earlier this year as a surprise entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match, which she went on to win. She then challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair for a title match at WrestleMania 38.

She is the favorite in this match to defeat The Queen and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

