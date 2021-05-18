WWE WrestleMania Backlash - Star ratings for every match

WWE WrestleMania Backlash had a lot to live up to following what a very successful and historic two-night WrestleMania 37 event was.

The company was back at the ThunderDome for the first pay-per-view since the grandest stage of them all. However, the performers showed up and delivered a highly entertaining card from top to bottom.

With six matches on the night and five of them being with titles on the line, there were high stakes and compelling stories to be told. Since arriving at the ThunderDome at Summerslam last year, WWE has consistently produced solid events, with WrestleMania Backlash being no exception.

Is tonight the night for @WWECesaro at #WMBacklash to become the Universal Champion? pic.twitter.com/3aFXWkr2oZ — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) May 16, 2021

Regardless of the fans' reception to the creative in WWE, the talented roster seems to always overcome it all and perform at a high level with the lights on bright. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Sheamus vs. Ricochet - United States Championship (WWE WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff)

WWE announced on Sunday that the WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff show would feature Sheamus providing an open challenge for the gold. It was none other than the former US Champion Ricochet who accepted the challenge.

The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff contest was a nice blend of styles. Ricochet showcased his high-flying arsenal to keep the champion on the back foot.

The speed at which Ricochet could move around the ring was on display and kept the action moving. Sheamus countered with his hard-hitting move set to keep his challenger down and take control.

In the end, Sheamus caught Ricochet with a pumping knee to the face out of nowhere to get the pin. The WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff encounter was kept short at just over seven minutes, but the two stars packed a lot of action into this short duration. This was a solid affair to get the WWE Universe ready for the main card.

Star rating: ***

1 / 7 NEXT